Celebrities earns millions of dollars from acting, performing and endorsement deals. Naturally, the world expects them to own expensive cars, but there are some who buck that trend. We look at which affordable cars the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga and Justin Timberlake owns.

According to Fandomwire.com, there are several high-profile celebrities who haven't splashed out hundred of thousands of dollars on expensive whips.

1. Lady Gaga - Ford bakkie

Instead the likes of singing superstar Lady Gaga owns a Ford bakkie. According to the TheDrive.com, Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta who is better known as Lady Gaga has a net worth of $300 million and owns a late-model Ford bakkie powered by a V8 engine.

2. Justin Timberlake - Volkswagen Jetta

One of the world's most popular pop singers, Justin Timberlake, has the gorgeous wife Jessica Biel. Funnily enough the Sexy Back singer owns a Volkswagen Jetta that's $16 000, reports JustinTimberlake.co.

3. Leonardo DiCaprio - Toyota Prius

The Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio is well-known for his climate change advocacy. For more than a decade, the Titanic star has driven a Toyota Prius. The hybrid vehicle is powered by a 1.8-litre engine and a small electric motor and is priced from $24 525, Toyota reports.

