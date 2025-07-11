Social media users this week showed appreciation to the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, for his anti-corruption stance

South Africans on social media raised over R30,000 on Backabuddy to gift two cows to General Mkhwanazi, aka "Lord Mkhwanazi"

Social media users on X this week praised popular social media user Chris Excel for beginning the donation drive

The KZN Police Commissioner emerges as a hero.

Source: Getty Images

South Africans have raised nearly R40,000 to support General Mkhwanazi after his anti-corruption stand this week.

A donation drive began on X this week after Mkhwanazi inspired social media users and a woman on TikTok, who expressed profound feelings of safety.

Entertainment news channel, MDN News, shared on its X account on Friday, 11 July, that South Africans raised over R38,000 to buy two cows for the top cop.

"The donation drive, started by X user Chris Excel, comes days after Mkhwanazi publicly exposed high-level corruption and political interference within the South African Police Service, sparking national debate and calls for accountability," writes the channel.

The campaign was launched on 6 July by Chris Excel on X and surpassed its R35,000 target, with plans to source the cows from a local black farmer and use a black-owned business for delivery, emphasising community empowerment.

South Africans expressed gratitude for Mkhwanazi’s bravery this week for his bold stand against corruption.

South Africans praise the KZN Police Commissioner

@Zani_Baccaria responded:

"I wonder how he will get them since I heard that he can't accept gifts from the public as a public worker."

@maozazer replied:

"I suspect they might be supported by one of the main suspects behind that kinda so-called "gesture", giving Chris money to launch that kinda campaign. Mkhwanazi must just distance himself from that kinda gift."

@chuma_pheme said:

"As divided as we may be as South Africans, what amazes me is our ability to unite for a common cause. From the #JusticeForCwecwe campaign to the appreciation for Lord Mkhwanazi. It shows that if we stand together, province by province, we can overcome so much as a nation."

@Sthamber responded:

"The people will always identify with a genuine leader. The rest will suffer ridicule. There is no rest for the wicked."

@Simphiw02617472 replied:

"Well done to @ChrisExcel102. Truly, Mkhwanazi deserves everything and more. In fact, we need to campaign for him to be the next president."

@ramsy_sa said:

"Now is the time for Cupcake [President Ramaphosa] to do his part. General Mkhwanazi needs to be promoted to a minister."

South Africans praise the top cop for his bravery.

Source: Getty Images

