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14-Year-Old South African Learner Lands Principal Role in Michael Jackson Ballet
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14-Year-Old South African Learner Lands Principal Role in Michael Jackson Ballet

by  Gloria Masia
3 min read
  • Reddam House Bedfordview learner Unathi Nkuta made her professional ballet debut in a principal role at the Pieter Toerien Theatre
  • The 14-year-old balanced school commitments with demanding rehearsals while performing in Michael Jackson's Heal the World Ballet
  • Unathi hopes to use her platform to promote ballet in underprivileged communities and advocate for greater inclusion of neurodiverse individuals

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A 14-year-old learner from Reddam House Bedfordview has achieved a major milestone in her dance career after making her professional ballet debut in a principal role in Michael Jackson's Heal the World Ballet. Grade 8 student Unathi Nkuta recently took centre stage at the Pieter Toerien Theatre at Montecasino, where she performed in the production created and choreographed by Angela Revie of Mzansi Ballet. The ballet explores themes of resilience, healing and self-discovery through the music of Michael Jackson.

The young South African ballerina wore her hair neatly up and displayed a joyful expression against a neutral studio backdrop
A split-screen image featured 14-year-old dancer Unathi smiling warmly in a red dress with a white collar, looking first forward and then toward the side. Image: Reddam House Bedfordview
Source: UGC

The young dancer's principal role marked a significant achievement for someone her age, requiring her to balance the demands of professional-level rehearsals and performances with her school responsibilities. For Unathi, the production was about more than mastering choreography. She said the experience challenged her to focus on storytelling and emotional expression while bringing the character's journey to life on stage. She said:

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"Heal the World is about overcoming challenges, finding strength through difficult experiences and learning to accept yourself. I think that's a message many people can relate to, and it's an honour to bring that story to life through dance and the music of Michael Jackson.”

Unathi's ballet journey began when she was six years old after attending her first ballet class. What started as a childhood activity soon developed into a passion that saw her dedicate years to technique training, rehearsals and performance preparation.

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Young ballerina balances schoolwork with intense rehearsals

She has spent the past two years training with Mzansi Ballet and said preparing for a production of this scale required discipline, focus and emotional maturity. Balancing schoolwork with ballet commitments was one of the biggest challenges she faced throughout the production process. She added:

"It's hard sometimes, but learning time management in primary school has helped me a lot. Some days were very busy, especially when rehearsals, shows, and assignments happened at the same time, but I learned how important it is to stay focused and use my time wisely. Ballet has taught me discipline, resilience and patience. It has shown me that improvement takes time and that mistakes are part of learning.”

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Unathi credited her family, teachers and the Reddam House Bedfordview community for supporting her ambitions and helping her manage both her education and artistic development. Looking ahead, Unathi hopes to continue developing as a dancer while using her platform to promote arts and culture, particularly ballet, in underprivileged communities. She also hopes to advocate for greater awareness and inclusion for neurodiverse individuals.

Wearing a red dress, 14-year-old Unathi showcased her impressive flexibility and classical form during a professional ballet photo shoot
The young dancer was shown in a split frame, standing elegantly on the left and executing a high leg extension on the right. Image: Reddam House Bedfordview
Source: UGC

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

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