Reddam House Bedfordview learner Unathi Nkuta made her professional ballet debut in a principal role at the Pieter Toerien Theatre

The 14-year-old balanced school commitments with demanding rehearsals while performing in Michael Jackson's Heal the World Ballet

Unathi hopes to use her platform to promote ballet in underprivileged communities and advocate for greater inclusion of neurodiverse individuals

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A 14-year-old learner from Reddam House Bedfordview has achieved a major milestone in her dance career after making her professional ballet debut in a principal role in Michael Jackson's Heal the World Ballet. Grade 8 student Unathi Nkuta recently took centre stage at the Pieter Toerien Theatre at Montecasino, where she performed in the production created and choreographed by Angela Revie of Mzansi Ballet. The ballet explores themes of resilience, healing and self-discovery through the music of Michael Jackson.

A split-screen image featured 14-year-old dancer Unathi smiling warmly in a red dress with a white collar, looking first forward and then toward the side. Image: Reddam House Bedfordview

Source: UGC

The young dancer's principal role marked a significant achievement for someone her age, requiring her to balance the demands of professional-level rehearsals and performances with her school responsibilities. For Unathi, the production was about more than mastering choreography. She said the experience challenged her to focus on storytelling and emotional expression while bringing the character's journey to life on stage. She said:

"Heal the World is about overcoming challenges, finding strength through difficult experiences and learning to accept yourself. I think that's a message many people can relate to, and it's an honour to bring that story to life through dance and the music of Michael Jackson.”

Unathi's ballet journey began when she was six years old after attending her first ballet class. What started as a childhood activity soon developed into a passion that saw her dedicate years to technique training, rehearsals and performance preparation.

Young ballerina balances schoolwork with intense rehearsals

She has spent the past two years training with Mzansi Ballet and said preparing for a production of this scale required discipline, focus and emotional maturity. Balancing schoolwork with ballet commitments was one of the biggest challenges she faced throughout the production process. She added:

"It's hard sometimes, but learning time management in primary school has helped me a lot. Some days were very busy, especially when rehearsals, shows, and assignments happened at the same time, but I learned how important it is to stay focused and use my time wisely. Ballet has taught me discipline, resilience and patience. It has shown me that improvement takes time and that mistakes are part of learning.”

Unathi credited her family, teachers and the Reddam House Bedfordview community for supporting her ambitions and helping her manage both her education and artistic development. Looking ahead, Unathi hopes to continue developing as a dancer while using her platform to promote arts and culture, particularly ballet, in underprivileged communities. She also hopes to advocate for greater awareness and inclusion for neurodiverse individuals.

The young dancer was shown in a split frame, standing elegantly on the left and executing a high leg extension on the right. Image: Reddam House Bedfordview

Source: UGC

3 Other Briefly News stories related to ballet

A University of KwaZulu-Natal graduate turned his big day into a full-on performance when he took the stage at the Durban Westville campus with Michael Jackson dances.

About 400 guests attended the highly anticipated Michael movie premiere event in Johannesburg's Mall of Africa.

A pastor preaching in front of a congregation went viral after another person reciting Michael Jackson's lyrics was dubbed over hers.

Source: Briefly News