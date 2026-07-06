Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma Sharply Responds to Zimbabwean Journalist in Viral Video
- Anti-immigration activist demands repatriation of foreign nationals from South Africa amid rising tensions
- Over 7,400 undocumented migrants arrested as regional leaders issue travel advisories amid anti-immigrant protests
- Activists insist neighbouring African governments must manage their citizens’ migration issues instead of blaming South Africa
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SOUTH AFRICA— An anti-immigration activist, Jacinta, stated that neighbouring African governments must immediately repatriate their nationals from South Africa rather than issuing travel warnings or warnings about ongoing regional violence. She spoke amid rising tensions after several African countries cautioned their citizens following widespread anti-migrant protests.
According to video footage, Jacinta spoke during recent anti-immigrant demonstrations in South Africa, where local vigilante groups set a June 30 deadline for undocumented foreigners to exit. She argued that the United Nations completely failed to stop United States immigration deportations under Donald Trump and has no authority to lecture South African citizens regarding undocumented migration management. She responded to a question from the journalist about criticism from the United Nations' Secretary-General António Guterres in April about the anti-illegal immigration protests.
Activists demand foreign governments take responsibility
Jacinta said that countries like Zimbabwe and Ghana are failing their own citizens. She noted that when foreign nationals initially fled to South Africa claiming safety concerns, their home governments did not caution them against migrating. The activist added that South Africans face severe infrastructure backlogs and over 30% unemployment, meaning the country cannot carry the domestic burdens of neighbouring states.
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This comes as the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration confirmed that 7,400 undocumented migrants were arrested over the past month. Ghana issued a travel advisory on June 1, 2026, amid a diplomatic dispute regarding safety, while countries like Malawi, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe initiated emergency evacuations for thousands of stranded nationals. Activists remain firm that foreign states, not South Africa, must accommodate their own populations immediately to resolve the ongoing regional migration crisis permanently.
View the video on X here:
Nigerian government responds amid anti-illegal immigration protests
Briefly News also reported on Nigeria's formal warning to South Africa following the killings of two Nigerian nationals amid rising anti-migrant sentiments. The deaths have sparked international concern, as Nigeria accuses South Africa of intolerant, apartheid-style behaviour towards foreigners, raising questions about the treatment of immigrants in the region.
As tensions escalate, the plight of many African migrants hangs in the balance, with over 25,000 individuals recently repatriated under pressure from protest groups. The situation sheds light on the broader implications of anti-immigration policies, as fears of violence and discrimination loom over vulnerable communities.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za