Nigeria Puts South Africa on Notice After Two Nationals Allegedly Killed Amid Anti-Migrant Violence
- Nigeria has formally warned South Africa after two of its citizens were killed on 28 June 2026.
- The country's foreign ministry said the deaths occurred at a time when foreigners were being unfairly targeted across the country
- Nigeria said all options remained on the table if South Africa did not address what it described as apartheid-style behaviour against foreigners
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INTERNATIONAL - Nigeria has put South Africa on formal notice after stating that two of its citizens were killed on 28 June 2026, just two days before an unofficial deadline set by anti-immigration protest groups for foreigners to leave the country.
The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs identified the victims as Emeka Charles Iroegbu, who was allegedly killed in Pretoria by Tshwane Metro police officers using what the ministry described as gruesome interrogation techniques.
Musa Yunana Joe, a shop owner in eMalahleni who was allegedly attacked and killed by unidentified assailants outside his business. South African authorities had not commented on the allegations at the time of reporting.
Nigeria's warning to South Africa
The Nigerian foreign ministry was direct in its response, saying the two deaths came at a time when foreigners were being unfairly targeted in South Africa and raising questions about whether some elements were deliberately trying to paint all Nigerians as criminals.
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The ministry warned South Africa that all options remained on the table if what it called intolerant and apartheid-style behaviour against foreigners was not addressed.
Nigeria has also said it will seek compensation from South Africa for its citizens who left the country and has started keeping records of businesses and properties left behind by Nigerians.
South African cabinet minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni responded at a media briefing on Friday, saying South Africa would not be paying any compensation and that Nigerians with registered properties could sell them on the open market.
She also remarked on Nigerian drug dens that drew sharp condemnation from Nigeria's foreign ministry, which called the comment unacceptable, derogatory, and an example of hate speech from a senior government official.
“The nerve”: SA fuming as Pretoria e-hailing driver allegedly discriminates against Tsonga passenger
Illegal immigration in African countries
The killings come against a backdrop of rising anti-migrant sentiment in South Africa, where protest groups have been pushing the government to take stronger action against undocumented immigration.
South Africa has one of the highest unemployment rates in the world at more than 30%, and frustration over foreigners occupying jobs and using public services has been growing in communities across the country.
Around 25 000 African nationals have been repatriated by their governments in recent weeks, including roughly 700 Nigerians, following the pressure created by the protests and the looming 30 June deadline.
More on the immigration debate
A young South African man celebrated after landing a job following the 30 June protests, crediting the march with opening up opportunities for locals.
A Zimbabwean woman living in Yeoville described the fear she felt when violence broke out during recent marches.
The leader of the Basotho National Party claimed that South African police were actively collaborating with anti-migrant protest groups and threatened to take action against South African citizens living in Lesotho.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za