A young South African man shared a TikTok video celebrating that he finally secured employment after the 30 June march

The man, known as @xx.ludizdiz, credited the protest movement for opening up job opportunities for locals

South Africans in the comments cheered him on and urged him to work hard and respect his new job

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A local man shared his gratitude for finding a job. Image: @xx.ludizdiz

Source: TikTok

A young South African man took to online on 1 June 2026 to share his joy after landing a job he believes became available following the 30 June anti-foreigner march. TikTok user @xx.ludizdiz posted a celebratory video celebrating the departure of foreign nationals, which in turn opened up a gap for him to be employed after sitting at home unemployed for a while.

New job, new responsibility

The 30 June march, which drew large crowds across parts of the country, was driven by calls for employers to prioritise South African citizens over foreign nationals. For many who took part or supported the movement, the man's post felt like a win worth celebrating. While the excitement in the comments was real, several people were quick to remind the young man that getting the job was only the first step and urged him to show up consistently and treat the opportunity with care.

Watch the TikTok clip that got Mzansi talking:

Mzansi celebrates the young man's employment

South Africans flooded the comments section on @xx.ludizdiz's TikTok with both praise and practical advice:

User @xx.ludizdiz wrote:

"They are gone, finally I got a job, vlogs are coming, stay tuned. Thank you, South Africa."

User @anele neles said:

"Yeah, and you must work hard to maintain it. Monday to Friday rest, weekend not working Tuesday to Thursday and drinking Friday to Monday."

User @kams followers19 shared:

"I'm so proud of this movement 💪. Let's push harder."

User @Explore with X replied:

"Thank you, no more backing down now forward we go 🦅✊."

User @Linda noted:

"Respect the job, bafo."

User @k cheered:

"Yeah, on Mondays we go to work!"

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Source: Briefly News