“Way to Go”: SA Teen Who Earned Spot at Pokémon World Finals in USA Seeks Sponsorship, SA Moved
- A 14-year-old South African boy earned a spot at the 2026 Pokémon World Championships in San Francisco after years of competitive play
- Jordyn qualified for the Pokémon TCG Senior Division, an invite-only category for players aged 13 to 16 that rewards performance, not payment
- His family launched a fundraising campaign to cover travel and accommodation costs so he can represent South Africa on the world stage
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A South African teenager has earned his place among the world's best Pokémon players. Jordyn, known in the community as "Awesome Jordyn," qualified for the 2026 Pokémon World Championships, set to take place in San Francisco, USA, in August 2026. His mom, Instagram user @djladylea, shared the news on 2 June 2026, and the post quickly drew an outpouring of support from across the country.
Funding the journey to San Francisco
Jordyn secured his spot in the Pokémon Trading Card Game Senior Division, a fiercely competitive bracket reserved for players aged 13 to 16. Qualifying was only part of the challenge. Getting Jordyn to the United States is a significant financial undertaking for the family. Visas, international flights, accommodation, and tournament expenses all add up, and Lea appealed to their community for support, noting that even sharing the post would make a meaningful difference.
Watch the Instagram video that got South Africa rallying behind Jordyn.
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Mzansi rallies behind Jordyn
South Africans were quick to show their support in the comments:
User @tshepontsewa wrote:
"No DNA, just RSA 🇿🇦🫡"
User @kwabztcg said:
"Let's go, my boy!"
User @rudykallis shared:
"Wow! Way to go, Jordyn. Receiving an invitation to the World Champs is already an amazing achievement. All the best for the competition."
User @gweilo_mike added:
"Good luck mate! All the best, and I hope you have a great time representing SA on the big stage."
User @thegav_mg advised:
"Put the link in the comments, easy to click. Can't really click in the description."
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za