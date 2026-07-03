A 14-year-old South African boy earned a spot at the 2026 Pokémon World Championships in San Francisco after years of competitive play

Jordyn qualified for the Pokémon TCG Senior Division, an invite-only category for players aged 13 to 16 that rewards performance, not payment

His family launched a fundraising campaign to cover travel and accommodation costs so he can represent South Africa on the world stage

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A local young boy seeks financial assistance to attend a gaming competition in the US. Image: djladylea

Source: Instagram

A South African teenager has earned his place among the world's best Pokémon players. Jordyn, known in the community as "Awesome Jordyn," qualified for the 2026 Pokémon World Championships, set to take place in San Francisco, USA, in August 2026. His mom, Instagram user @djladylea, shared the news on 2 June 2026, and the post quickly drew an outpouring of support from across the country.

Funding the journey to San Francisco

Jordyn secured his spot in the Pokémon Trading Card Game Senior Division, a fiercely competitive bracket reserved for players aged 13 to 16. Qualifying was only part of the challenge. Getting Jordyn to the United States is a significant financial undertaking for the family. Visas, international flights, accommodation, and tournament expenses all add up, and Lea appealed to their community for support, noting that even sharing the post would make a meaningful difference.

Watch the Instagram video that got South Africa rallying behind Jordyn.

Mzansi rallies behind Jordyn

South Africans were quick to show their support in the comments:

User @tshepontsewa wrote:

"No DNA, just RSA 🇿🇦🫡"

User @kwabztcg said:

"Let's go, my boy!"

User @rudykallis shared:

"Wow! Way to go, Jordyn. Receiving an invitation to the World Champs is already an amazing achievement. All the best for the competition."

User @gweilo_mike added:

"Good luck mate! All the best, and I hope you have a great time representing SA on the big stage."

User @thegav_mg advised:

"Put the link in the comments, easy to click. Can't really click in the description."

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Source: Briefly News