Jayson Vanporppal, who skated three months from Uganda to South Africa to raise funds for a skatepark, received two anonymous R25,000 donations to his GoFundMe

The donation brought his campaign close to its R50,000 goal after he was scammed and nearly lost hope

Supporters across South Africa praised the anonymous donor and rallied behind Jayson's mission

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Jason thanked the two donors who helped him reach his target donation amount. Image: @jaayfilms

Source: TikTok

Jayson Vanporppal, the young American skateboarder who spent months skating from Uganda to South Africa to raise money for a skatepark in Kampala, broke down in a TikTok video after two anonymous donors contributed $1,500 each (around R25,000 each) to his GoFundMe campaign. The donations came at a low point as Jayson had recently been scammed of R25,000, and the loss had taken a toll on him. He admitted he had been "losing hope" and "feeling down" before the anonymous gift arrived and changed everything.

Anonymous individuals donate R25,000 each

The contribution pushed his campaign to $51,000 (R834, 773), R16,000 over his target, meaning he could now start planning to build a skatepark for local youth. TikTok user @jaayfilmsays on 1 July 2026, told his followers he would document every cent coming in and going out before transferring the funds to his contacts in Uganda, a promise of full financial transparency clearly aimed at rebuilding trust after the earlier scam. The anonymous donation arrived when he needed it most and visibly restored his faith in people.

Watch Jayson share the news in a TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi Rallies Behind Jayson

South Africans who have followed his journey were deeply moved by the news and flooded the comments section with support:

User @Lientjie63 said:

"The Lord always provides. I'm so glad for you."

User @Pure Love wrote:

"Say many, many thank yous to the sponsor."

User @Grootman Sharlas added:

"That's awesome, thanks anonymous."

User @Henco commented:

"May this person be blessed over and over"

User @MEGSA 🇿🇦 added:

"God shows up."

User @Breezie WaLeEazeeeee said:

"That is wonderful. God gives in beautiful ways.

3 Briefly News articles about Jayson Vanporppal

A US skateboarder, Jason Vanporppal, who recently travelled across Africa, revealed how a South African woman allegedly stole his charity funding, shocking viewers.

Skateboarder Jason Vanporppal issued a final 5:00 PM ultimatum to the woman who allegedly scammed him of a R25,000 donation by a local company.

American skater Jason was hit on the head by a drone while delivering a speech in Cape Town, the day after completing 106 days of skating through Africa.

Source: Briefly News