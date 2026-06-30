Skateboarder Jason Vanporppal has issued a final 5:00 PM ultimatum to recover R25,000 in stolen project donations

The content creator exposed an elaborate string of medical and logistical lies used by a volunteer intermediary

Sceptical social media users completely doubt the woman's sudden promise to refund the intercepted sponsorship capital

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An American skater expressed deep emotional exhaustion following a multi-week identity and financial fraud scheme. Image: Jason Vanporppal

Source: Facebook

American skateboarder Jason Vanporppal shared a tense 24-hour video update on 29 June 2026 addressing an R25,000 fraud dispute. Jason recently completed a 5,900km skateboarding journey from Uganda to Cape Town to raise funds for Uganda’s first public skatepark. A woman he met on Facebook, however, volunteered to secure brand partnerships, brokered an R25,000 deal, and intercepted the payout instead of depositing it into his GoFundMe.

American skater uncovers web of lies in R25k charity fraud

The creator, TikTok user @jaysfilms, exposed a web of escalating excuses she used to stall, including claims of bronchitis, a stolen phone, throat cancer, and a driver running off with the cash. Following a confrontational phone call, she promised to return the funds by 5:00 PM on Tuesday, 30 June 2026.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Stunned online viewers flatly doubt her story, urging Jason to expose the woman’s identity if the deadline passes empty-handed.

User @🅔🅔🅩🅨 🅑 commented:

"Bro, Tuesday is the 30th. That lady is leaving South Africa."

User @Sieraj said:

"Sorry to say this, bro, you're never gonna see that money now, my man."

User @marcia commented:

"Just so you know, it's Tuesday (7:44) as I type this and also today is a very unstable day here. She might be on a bus or flight going out of South Africa today."

User @kitrankin2003 shared:

"I’m really hoping that the money is returned to you later on today 🙌🏽 currently 00:32 am in Cape Town."

User @🎀Aanisah🎀 added:

"She made magic with your money."

User @kigozi said:

"She has to refund the money."

3 Briefly News articles about scams

A US skateboarder, Jason Vanporppal, who recently travelled across Africa, has revealed how a South African woman allegedly stole his charity funding, shocking many viewers.

The national television broadcaster, SABC, has warned that South African TV licence holders are facing a new risk as a deceptive phishing scam spreads nationwide.

South African dating platform DatingBuzz rejected claims circulating that its security was hacked by scammers, exposing subscribers' personal information.

Source: Briefly News