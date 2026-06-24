South African TV licence holders are facing a new risk as a deceptive email phishing scam spreads nationwide

Fraudsters are contacting citizens under a fake institutional name, falsely promising licence refunds to steal personal details

The national broadcaster, SABC, clarified that it never contacts individuals to request banking data or to distribute unsolicited payouts

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A major public broadcaster has alerted the nation about a sophisticated new identity theft scam. Image: Wirestock

Source: Getty Images

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has released an urgent alert regarding a widespread digital scam aimed at television licence holders. Cybercriminals are distributing fraudulent emails designed to trick the public into compromising their personal security. According to a report by BusinessTech, the broadcaster revealed that these deceptive messages pretend to originate from an entity named the TV Licence Resolution Centre.

SABC warns of fraudulent scheme

The emails trick unsuspecting recipients by falsely claiming they are due a financial refund, subsequently instructing them to submit and update their sensitive account profiles. The public entity made it clear that this supposed resolution centre has absolutely no connection to its official operations. Furthermore, the broadcaster reiterated that it does not send out random digital correspondence offering monetary refunds or demanding that customers verify their financial credentials.

The organisation urged citizens to refrain from engaging with unverified messages, opening unknown attachments, or clicking on external links. True correspondence regarding accounts is only conducted via safe, verified channels, and people should contact the broadcaster directly to check the validity of any message.

South Africans are warned not of unverified messages. Image: Ekaterina Demidova

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News