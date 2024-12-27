A local lady shared a painful rekindle of the past that left online community members in tears

The hun was visiting a local podcast where she detailed the pain and ill-treatment by a man whom she had given money to marry her

The podcast video left many social media users feeling heartbroken, with some asking men to be kind to women

A lady got played by a man she got back together with after years apart. Image: @vogue_s.a

Source: TikTok

A heartbreaking story of one hard-working lady named Ntando touched millions of hearts on social media users after she detailed cruelty by a man she rekindled a relationship with years after breaking up when she saw him on Facebook.

The lady had visited a podcast to share her trauma, and the clip made it to the local content page @vogue_s.a, attracting 1.7M views and 110K likes.

The marriage that nearly broke Ntando

In an emotional clip, Ntando shares that when she met her ex, whom she had to dump because he had impregnated someone else, he did not have much, so she bought him things and later gave him money to marry her. It later turned out that he was still in a relationship with one of his baby mamas and that they planned to milk Ntando her of everything owned.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shares the lady's pain

The post gained 5.6K comments from social media users deeply moved by the lady's painful story. Men also commented, asking others to stop such cruelty towards women, while some women advised others not to ignore red flags just for the sake of being in a relationship.

User @Nomvula shared:

"Yhooo, your story touched me cc everytime ngicocela my daughter ngawe. I have a touching story to tell nami, but I will tell everyone. Sometimes sonke sinazo i story ezi buhlungu (we all have a painful story to share) you are beautiful cc love u more."

User @Mahlangu M.F said:

"Gents, we can do better than this 😔."

User @Constance added:

"The things we do for love 😭😭."

User @Nqobile Manzini shared:

"Ohh Ntando that broke me 😥😥."

User @Afrika_mmeli advised:

"Ladies, never allow yourself to be in a situation where you end up marrying yourself to a man. It is our responsibility to pay Lobola, and that's how it goes. This is painful to watch, 💔 ngxesi sisi."

User @SindiNzama added:

"No, she deserves all the healing in the world❤️‍🩹🫂."

Source: Briefly News