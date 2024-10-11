A gent rubbed local huns the wrong way after sharing a post saying men need more than one woman to be happy

The post got men laughing at the idea, while some shared that it was a great

In the comment section, social media users asked how things would be if women had the same amount of men

Mzansi man leaves women unimpressed after posting about side chicks.

Source: TikTok

A local guy shared a humorous post about the number of women a man needs in his life to be happy, and that did not sit well with others.

The gent shared the post on his TikTok account under the user handle @weallme6 and received many responses.

The post that irked Mzansi huns

The guy prepares a drink in his gorgeous home bar in the video. He accompanies the video with the humorous caption:

"One beautiful wife and two beautiful side chicks are enough for a decent man, anything more than that, is considered cheating."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi women share their displeasure

Some online community members realized that the guy might have been joking, while others took it personally. The TikTok user's comment feed was filled with comments from bothered women who did not like the two-side chick idea.

User @pricilar00 commented:

"When the wife starts playing that game too, don't complain."

User @Mazaza zee shared:

"One handsome, rich husband and two boyfriends is enough as well."

User @userG248198655557806679086t added:

"Mhhm and this is why our HIV stats keep increasing."

User @MelodyM had a plan:

"Let's make it draw once; what happens on the left, let it be the same on the right side😂😂😂."

User @kashiefahhendric3 noted:

"Two can play that game."

User @user3522761634912 commented:

"What's done on the left, should be done on the right🥰🥰🥰 balance equation akere😂😂😂."

American woman shows off her two husbands

Briefly News previously reported on an American woman who is married to two husbands and living in the same house as them.

The lady shared that she has been married to her first husband for 26 years and her second for ten and that she discussed polyandry for years first.

