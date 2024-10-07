A viral video of a woman married to two men left the internet in shock after she gave details of their situation

The woman was with her first husband for 10 years before meeting her second, falling in love and deciding to marry him

Social media users had a lot to say after learning about the union, while others called the woman selfish for keeping two men for herself

A woman shared details of her two marriages. Image: @sceneinblack

An American woman named Kenya got the internet talking after showing off her two husbands, Carl and Tiger. The woman detailed that she's been married to Carl for 26 years and 10 years to Tiger.

The viral video shared on Instagram under the user handle @sceneinblack, attracted over 420K shares, 273K likes, and 12.2K comments.

Kenya and her husbands speak about their relationship

In the video, Kenya details that in their 12th year of marriage with Carl, they decided she would get another husband because she had met and fallen for another guy.

It took them a few years of discussions to reach a level of understanding finally, and that's when Carl decided to support his wife.

Watch the video below:

The video causes division among social media users

After the clip was shared on Instagram, the online community did not hesitate to share their views on the feed, while others had plenty of questions about the polyandry situation.

User @pema88_bhutan commented:

"She might be rich😂."

User @jinxluvfil asked:

"Wait a minute, if you can support sister wives what’s the problem?"

User @dorothychitombi noted:

"She is the reason I am single. She be hogging men."

User @kareno9444 added

"I can barely deal with 1. No thanks, good for ya. Do you 🙌🤣."

User @milady___j joked:

"I can’t wait to marry 2 men so I can dress them like twins !!"

User @lexyeve detailed:

"Only a man that’s not solid in his masculinity would allow this entanglement."

SA woman advises huns to get two boyfriends

In another Briefly News article, a hun advised others to have at least two boyfriends to keep a balanced life.

She added that having more than one boyfriend will assist in parts the other partner can not fulfil.

