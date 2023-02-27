A viral TikTok video depicts a polyamorous family where a man is in a relationship with three women

Polyamory is different from polygamy and polyandry in that it refers to the practice of having relationships with multiple partners

While the women in the video appear happy, some netizens have expressed concerns about the man's intentions

One man, three women and a few kids.

Source: TikTok

A viral TikTok video shows a polyamorous family where a man is with three young women half his age. But that's not all. He is also a father to their children. The post continues to share that he is also their biggest inspiration, helping build their dream home.

Polyamory is not like polygamy, but it's pretty close

Most people hear the word polyamorous and immediately think of 'polygamy'. Although they both mean multiple partnerships in a relationship, the structures are entirely different.

According to Queer In The World, polygamy is when a man marries multiple women (wives). At the same time, polyandry describes the situation where a woman marries more than one man simultaneously.

Polyamory, on the other hand, refers to the practice of having relationships with multiple partners. In this setup, all parties must explicitly consent to such a relationship. Individuals who practice polyamory often describe it as a responsible, ethical and consensual form of non-monogamy.

A man with three women half his age in a happy family went viral on TikTok

The women in the post seem pleased with the arrangement. They have nothing but praise for their man. You can see it all in the video below:

Netizens think the man is manipulating the women

Conversations around polyamory and relationship age gaps are still slightly taboo as non-mainstream ideas. But with historical stories such as the cult of Charles Manson, people have reason to be wary of 'similar' stories.

Here is what some of them had to say:

@Mel Blo said:

"This is gonna be a Netflix documentary in a few years."

@Ed Gein added:

"He’s a very clever manipulator."

@Ellz said:

"This has happened before."

@Adrienne felt different:

"Beautiful family. I love how he is a true gentleman and very loving to you all ❤"

