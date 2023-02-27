A South African from Johannesburg shared pictures of the interior design of the room he is renting out on a Facebook

The space is modest but beautifully arranged with neat kitchen furniture and comfortable looking bed

The post received positive feedback from netizens, but they also provided constructive criticism

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A young man from Joburg gets praise for his room. @Junior Moyo/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A 21-year-old South African from Johannesburg shared a Facebook post about a room he is renting out. The pictures show his furniture's interior design and placement in the group that gives feedback to netizens. The place is modest but beautifully arranged.

A modest but beautiful Johannesburg interior design for 21-year-old

Growing pains mean you one day have to leave the nest you once called home to find or make your own. It's about curating a space that speaks to your personality and comforts you. It does not have to be lavish or Instagram-worthy - style is priceless.

This young man understood that well enough, and you can see his images from his post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

View of the kitchen. @Junior Moyo/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A view of the sleeping area. @Junior Moyo/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Netizens love Johannesburg living space but had some feedback

Constructive criticism is the reason people come to the group in the first place. While many people loved his arrangement, they had thoughts on areas he could improve. Here is what they had to say:

@Phiwayinkoci Selby Phiwa said:

"Headboard, please. Otherwise this is a top standard bro."

Thandiwe Cleo Bhengu added:

"Beautiful. You can try to place wallpaper in bottom of your bed to look like a headboard."

@Linah Mathelela asked:

"I love that TV stand, where did you buy it?"

@Siphokazi Yose said:

"Wow, for a 21 year old. I'm so proud of you it's beautiful, it's clean, it's neat. I'm so impressed."

Johannesburg man shows interior home design on Twitter

In other stories of Joburgers showing off their interior designs, Briefly News reported on a content creator showing a before-and-after switch-up of his apartment.

"House clean. I'm clean. The weekend can start. First, flower shop," said the man in his initial post.

People were so impressed with his interior design that they wanted to know where he bought his furniture.

@Sakhesilwanagm1 asked:

"Please share where you got the glass table with chairs, stunning!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News