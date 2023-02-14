Why did Jayne Posner and Neil Diamond get a divorce? Everything you need to know

When Jayne Posner married Neil Diamond, their spark looked like it would last forever. The acclaimed singer was in the early years of his career, and Jayne, his teenage girlfriend, played a significant role in the onset of his career. However, when word went around about their divorce, fans were curious to know when the rain started beating the couple and why they ended their marriage.

Jayne Posner's marriage to Neil Diamond put her in the limelight. However, her marriage was short-lived. She was allegedly a teacher when she married the singer, but when they went their separate ways, she quit her job. What has she been up to, and where is she?

Jayne Posner's profile summary and bio

Full name Jayne Posner Gender Female Year of birth 1940 Age 83 years (as of February 2023) Place of birth New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Grey Eye colour Hazel Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Neil Diamond Children Majorie and Elyn Diamond Famous for Neil Diamond's ex-wife

Jayne Posner's age

She was born in 1940, although details about her birthdate are not publicly available. Neither is information regarding her parents available. Nonetheless, as of February 2023, she is 83 years old.

Early life and education

There is a paucity of information regarding her parents' and siblings' identities; hence, it is impossible to paint a picture of her childhood. She went to Abraham Lincoln high school for her O levels, proceeded to the university, and majored in business administration.

Neil Diamond

Jayne met Neil Diamond, the man who would become her husband when she was in high school, and Neil was only 17 years then. Neil had not started exploring his musical prowess, although he was already sharing his songwriting skill. Neil's charming voice drew Jayne Posner's attention.

Neil received tremendous encouragement from Jayne as his career progressed. As a result, he often gives her credit for her integral role in encouraging the pursuit of his career as a musician.

Who was Neil Diamond's first wife?

Jayne Posner was Neil Diamond's first wife and high school sweetheart. They tied the knot in 1963, and Jayne was a high school teacher. Their marriage brought forth two daughters but ended in 1967 when they separated. The couple finalised the divorce in 1969.

Who are Neil Diamond's children?

Between 1963 and 1967, Jayne Posner and Neil Diamond welcomed their two daughters, Elyn and Marjorie Diamond, although their birthdate details are not publicly available. Were you wondering, does Neil Diamond have a daughter? If so, yes, he does. The two girls grew up under Jayne's care, although they saw their father from time to time.

Neil Diamond's divorce

By the time the couple filed for divorce, Neil's career had already picked up, and he was on his journey to stardom; hence, the public was curious to know more about the reasons that led to the divorce. Even though Posner chose to go mum on the cause, Neil came out and blamed himself for the outcome of their marriage. According to the singer, Posner was wonderful throughout their marriage and supported him wholeheartedly, although he did not dedicate enough time to his family.

Another story infiltrated the public, insinuating that Neil's infidelity instigated the divorce. The singer walked down the aisle for a second time ten days after signing the divorce papers. Further allegations hinted at Neil's production assistant, Marcia Murphey, conducting a clandestine affair with the singer behind Jayne's back.

Nonetheless, Neil Diamond and Marcia Murphey's marriage lasted for 25 years, and they had two children, Jesse and Micah Diamond. They eventually divorced in 1995, and Marcia got $150,000 in alimony, far from what Jayne Posner got.

What does Jayne Posner do for a living?

Jayne was a trained teacher in New York, although she left the job after marriage. For someone who prefers life away from the limelight, details about her personal life and endeavours are hard to come by. Moreso, her social media presence is nonexistent; hence, coming across hints of what she has been up to is next to impossible.

Where is Jayne Posner now?

Since Jayne Posner parted ways with Neil Diamond, she went off the radar, and since she is not on social media, Jayne Posner's pictures are hard to come by. However, according to sources, she devoted her life to raising her kids with their father's support. Information about her daughters' whereabouts is also not available.

On the other hand, Neil Diamond has been married twice since his first divorce. After divorcing Marcia in 1994, Neil got into a relationship with Rae Farley, although they did not get married. The singer wrote and composed the songs on Home Before Dark during Rae's struggle with chronic back pain.

Neil announced his engagement to Katie McNeil in September 2011 on Twitter, and the couple tied the knot in 2012. He added that their relationship fueled his Melody Road album.

Jayne Posner's net worth

What is the net worth of Neil Diamond? The singer's net worth is a staggering $300 million, reflecting his well-deserved reputation as one of the most successful musicians.

Jayne Posner might not be in Neil Diamond's life. However, she left an indelible mark on the singer's career. Furthermore, Neil Diamond's children are another common reason which would make them keep in touch.

