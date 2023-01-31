Who is Kenna Scott: Everything about Lorenzo Lamas' wife

When Lorenzo Lamas' fifth marriage failed, and news about his divorce became public, many quickly assumed he was unlucky at love. He affirmed the assumption when he announced he would not get married again. However, meeting Kenna Scott shook things up, and months after proposing to her, he updated his Facebook relationship status. Most people did not understand he was serious about walking down the aisle a sixth time. If you are not updated on his milestones, you need to read on for more.

Kenna Scott and Lorenzo Lamas at the premiere of "Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths" at TCL Chinese Theatre in November 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: @JC Olivera

Judging by their photos, it is evident that Lorenzo Lamas and Kenna Scott have a significant age difference. Furthermore, Lamas' tumultuous past and Kenna Scott's bold move to become his wife did more than invite more questions about her life. Her biography addresses them while unveiling more details about her life.

Kenna Scott's profile summary and bio

Full name Kenna Nicole Scott Gender Female Date of birth 18th January 1985 Age 38 years (as of February 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Idaho, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Famous for Lorenzo Lamas' spouse Marital status Engaged Fiance Lorenzo Lama Parents Dirk and Dena Scott Siblings Joshua Scott Social media Instagram Twitter

Kenna Scott's age

Kenna Nicole Scott was born on 18th January 1985 in Idaho, USA, to Dirk and Dena Scott. As of February 2023, she is 38 years old.

Early life

There is limited information regarding Kenna's early life and upbringing. Nonetheless, she was born into a financially stable family. Her father was the CEO and executive director of the Second Chance Discipleship Ministry. On the other hand, her mother is the director of special education at Northwest Nazarene University. She is also a reading specialist at East Valley School District.

Scott grew up with her brother, Joshua Scott, who describes himself as an entrepreneur and CrossFit addict.

Education

Information about her early educational background is not publicly available. She is an alumnus of Boise State University, where she pursued General Studies between 2003 and 2005.

Career

Kenna started her modelling career, which spanned eight years, in 2007. She worked with Elite Model Management in Los Angeles before switching gears to pursue content creation. On her Instagram account, she describes herself as a marketing executive.

Her modelling implored her decision to relocate to Calabasas.

Kenna describes Lorenzo as the most caring, gentle, loyal, hilarious, witty and patient man. Photo: @nerdigram (modified by author)

Did Lorenzo Lamas get married?

Kenna is engaged to Lorenzo Lamas, an American actor from Santa Monica who was born on 20th January 1958. His parents, Arlene Dahl and Fernando Lamas, are renowned actors. Lorenzo is famous for his role as Lance Cumson in Falcon Crest, which aired between 1981 and 1990. He has featured in more than 50 films and TV shows, and his notable roles include Sergeant Rock in Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!

Who does Lorenzo Lamas have kids with?

Lamas has been married five times and sired six children. He married Victoria Hilbert in 1981, although they divorced in 1982. Lorenzo later married his second wife, Michele Cathy Smith, who gave birth to his first and second children, Alvaro Joshua and Shayne, both actors. Lamas and Michele divorced in 1985, and by then, he was in a relationship with Daphne Ashbrook, an actress, and they had their daughter, Paton Lee, in 1988.

Lamas married his third wife, Kathleen Kinmont, in 1989, although the marriage ended in 1993. Shauna Sand became Lorenzo Lamas' fourth wife in 1996, and they had three daughters before divorcing in 2002. Lorenzo married Shawna Craig, his fifth wife, in 2011 in Cabo, San Lucas, Mexico. However, in 2018, he filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Who is Lorenzo Lamas' wife now?

Kenna Scott will officially become Lorenzo Lamas' wife in June 2023. She was allegedly married and had two babies even though the union ended because of abuse. Information about her first husband's identity is not publicly available.

Lorenzo and Kenna Scott started dating in April 2020 and got engaged in February 2021 in Las Vegas. The engagement had fans puzzled since Lorenzo had publicly revealed he did not plan on getting married after his fifth marriage failed. The actor updated his relationship status on Facebook five months after popping the question. An excited Lorenzo could not keep his joy away from the public as he professed his love for his fiancé during a press release saying,

Kenna and I met through my Godmother, Francesca Daniels, last April. I proposed to Kenna in Las Vegas on Thursday, 11th February 2021. She accepted my Lifetime Valentine's request,

He affirmed that this relationship was one of a kind as he had fallen deeply in love.

The couple plans on officiating their union in June 2023. Photo: @nerdigram (modified by author)

How did Kenna Scott and Lorenzo Lamas meet?

The couple met in April 2020, and their friendship transitioned into a relationship. Lamas has an admirable relationship with Kenna's children.

Kenna Scott's biography lets you into the former model's life. Being Lorenzo Lamas' fiance has done more than propel her fame. It has also awakened the public's interest in Lorenzo's life. Nonetheless, the couple seems excitedly in love and is willing to confirm every norm about finding love at any age.

