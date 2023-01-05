Why doesn't Angela Victoria Johnson have custody of her daughter?

When marriages or relationships with children break apart, the custody of the child is given to the mother with the belief that women will take better care of the children. However, this was different in Angela Victoria Johnson's case, from whom the custody of her child was taken and given to her ex-partner’s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley. What could have led to such a decision by court?

Angela Victoria Johnson, Chloe Chrisley's mother. Photo: @angej201211 on Twitter (modified by author)

Who is Angela Victoria Johnson? Angela Victoria Johnson is an African-American entrepreneur who rose to prominence after entering a relationship with Kyle Chrisley, who is the son of a famous American real estate magnate and the subject of the American reality television series Chrisley Knows Best. She started trending more after having a child with Kyle Chrisley.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Angela Victoria Johnson Gender Female Date of birth 28 August 1991 Zodiac sign Virgo Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Iva, South Carolina, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilograms 60 Weight in pounds 135 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Marital status Unmarried Ex-boyfriend Kyle Chrisley Children 1 Education University of Toronto and Dalhousie University Profession Nurse and entrepreneur Net worth $500 thousand

Background information

Angela Victoria Johnson was born on 28 August 1991 in Iva, South Carolina, United States of America. She was born into an Orthodox Christian faith-practising family. Angela Victoria Johnson's age as of 2023 is 31 years.

Her nationality is American, and she is of African-American descent. She had her education in South Carolina and is also a college graduate. Not much is known about Angela's career, but she poses as a registered nurse and entrepreneur.

Relationship with Kyle Chrisley

Angela Johnson, Kyle Chrisley's wife, as some will put it, has always left her relationship status on social media to be single despite being in a somewhat secret relationship with Kyle Chrisley. Their relationship was kept away from the media for a long time.

Chloe Chrisley during the Mrs Doubt Hire episode. Photo: USA Network

Since their relationship was kept secret, there is no information regarding how they met, when, or where they started their love affair. The love affair between the two got blown when Chloe Chrisley was born.

When Chloe turned one, she appeared in Todd Chrisley's show, and the scenes showed Todd doting on his granddaughter, resulting in speculations about who Chloe’s mom is.

Who is Chloe Chrisley's mom?

Angela Victoria Johnson gave birth to Chloe in 2012. Unfortunately, Angela Victoria Johnson and Kyle Chrisley did not have a smooth relationship. Kyle Chrisley happened to be a drug addict, and things got worse as he maltreated and abused his girlfriend, even during her pregnancy.

In an interview, Angela Victoria Johnson alleged that Kyle tried to choke her and threatened her and the baby with a knife. This prompted the Chrisley family to send Kyle to rehab and have him do some charity work in Asia.

What happened to Angela Victoria Johnson?

On 7 October 2013, after Chloe had clocked one year, Angela Victoria Johnson was served with a suit to allow Chrisley access to their daughter. Kyle also gained visitation rights with this suit and contributed to Chloe's welfare through child support. However, after he was found in trouble again with the law, Kyle’s parents became the guardians of Chloe in conjunction with Angela Victoria Johnson.

Why doesn't Angela Victoria Johnson have custody of her daughter?

In 2016, things turned out badly for Angela Johnson as she was charged with defrauding Medicaid and food stamps in South Carolina. It was alleged that Angela Johnson falsified an application for goods and services aid.

Young Chrisley during Let's Talk About Sex, Grayson Episode 809. Photo: USA Network

This incident changed the custody status of the young Chloe Chrisley, whose mother has become embroiled in legal issues. Unfortunately, this resulted in Kyle’s parents being granted full custody of their granddaughter.

Where is Angela Victoria Johnson now?

Angela is focused on her life and career but has since remained single. This means that she has not revealed if there is anyone in her life now.

A peek into Angela Victoria Johnson's social media accounts shows how much she loves and cares for her daughter. She does post pictures of herself and Chloe together while putting up sweet tags to show how much she dots on her daughter.

Angela Victoria Johnson's net worth

Popular Bio's website alleges Angela Victoria’s net worth is $500 thousand. This is the accumulation of all her earnings, income, and assets from her career as a nurse and entrepreneur. She has also earned some amount from her ex-partner through child support and alimony.

Angela Victoria Johnson came into the limelight after associating with the famous Chrisley family through their son Kyle Chrisley. Although she suffered abuse at the hands of Kyle, her ex-boyfriend, she has a consolation that her daughter is being taken care of after the custody of her adorable daughter was given to Chloe’s grandparents.

