Are Kevin and Kattie from Marrying Millions still together? Her life story

Kattie Morrow is an American reality television star and model best known for appearing on Lifetime's Marrying Millions. Kattie and Kevin David were one of the seven couples who appeared on season two of the show in August 2020.

Many people dream of getting married to millionaires and living a great life. However, such marriages are not always a fairytale. Marrying Millions on Lifetime lets viewers follow the lives of couples with huge wealth gaps. Some find their true love, but several relationships fail to survive.

Kattie Morrow's profiles summary and bio

Full name Kattie Morrow Date of birth 22nd February 1997 Age 25 years in 2022 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth United States Nationality American Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Ex-boyfriend Entrepreneur Kevin David Siblings Four, two sisters and two brothers Education San Diego State University Career Mindset coach, part-time model Known for Appearing on Season 2 of Marrying Millions on Lifetime Social media profiles Instagram Twitter YouTube

Kattie Morrow's age

The reality television star was born on 22nd February 1997 in the United States. She is 25 years old in 2022.

Kattie Morrow's family

Morrow was adopted at birth and grew up in a lower-middle-class family in Bakersfield, California. She has four siblings, two sisters and two brothers, who were also adopted. Her sister Patrice graduated in 2018 and currently works as a registered nurse. All the siblings have a close relationship with their father, Donald.

What is Kattie's last name from Marrying Millions?

Her last name is Morrow. It is unclear if her biological or adoptive parents gave her the name. She is yet to disclose details regarding her biological family.

Kattie Morrow's boyfriend

The reality star met entrepreneur Kevin David in Mexico when she attended an event where Kevin was the speaker. They connected and later started dating. Fans got to see inside their relationship on season 2 of Lifetime's Marrying Millions. Although Kevin is a successful multi-millionaire businessman, he was careful about his spending, and the couple did not seem to agree on many things.

Who is Kevin from Marrying Millions?

Kevin David is an American entrepreneur, author, YouTuber, eCommerce specialist, and coach. He came into the limelight after appearing on Lifetime's Marrying Millions. He is a self-made multi-millionaire whose net worth is estimated at $50 million. Kevin describes himself as an unemployed CEO. He previously worked as an accountant.

How old is Kevin from Marrying Millions?

The businessman is around 32 years old in 2022. He is about seven years older than Kattie Morrow.

What season was Kattie and Kevin on Marrying Millions?

The couple was in season 2 of the Lifetime reality series. The show, which premiered in July 2019, follows the lives of several couples with significant wage gaps and their challenges. The show's creators are also the minds behind 90 Day Fiancé.

Are Kevin and Kattie still together?

No. The couple had a lot of issues that were aired on Marrying Millions. Kevin told Kattie that he was leaving San Diego and moving to Las Vegas at the last minute. In later episodes, Kattie followed him to Las Vegas, but he asked her to find a job and rent her own apartment. They later broke up, and he moved to Miami. Kattie stayed in Vegas for a little while before moving to be near her family.

Kattie Morrow's career

Morrow dropped out of San Diego State University to run her business but later returned and graduated in 2014. Kevin helped her launch another business, but it collapsed due to her relaxed attitude. She currently works as a mindset coach and part-time model and runs an online business.

Kattie Morrow's height

She stands at 5 feet 4 inches (1.62 m) tall. Her body measurements are approximately 34-24-34, and she weighs about 53 kg.

Kattie Morrow's TikTok

The reality star does not have a TikTok account. However, she is active on Instagram, where she has over 32 thousand followers as of December 2022.

Where is Kattie Morrow now?

The model moved to be near her family. She continues to work as a mindset coach and runs an online business.

Kattie Morrow from Marrying Millions loved Kevin David despite her friends and viewers feeling she deserves better. However, their relationship failed because Kevin did not seem to be ready for commitment.

