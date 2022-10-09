Types of nurses in South Africa in order of ranks in 2022

Nursing is one of the most respected and marketable jobs in South Africa. As a qualified caregiver, you can work in various medical settings, including hospitals, NGOs, rehab centres, and clinics. This article highlights the different types of nurses and their ranks in South Africa.

South Africa has different types of caregivers. Photo: Cecilie_Arcurs

Source: Getty Images

The nursing profession in Mzansi is regulated by the South African Nursing Council (SANC). Statistics reveal that the profession is growing as more people study to become caregivers. In the last decade, the SANC recorded a 35% increase in registered caregivers.

Nursing ranks in South Africa

There are three nursing ranks in South Africa, including:

1. Registered nurses or nursing sisters: They supervise enrolled nurses and enrolled nursing auxiliaries and perform typical nursing responsibilities

2. Enrolled nurses: Provide limited nursing care to patients.

3. Enrolled nursing auxiliaries: Perform basic medical procedures and provide general care to patients.

Caregivers work closely with physicians. Photo: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

Types of nurses in South Africa

What are the types of nursing? Mzansi has various categories of caregivers working in different medical settings. Below are the different types of nurses in South Africa.

Certified registered nurse anaesthetist (CNRA)

CNRAs work closely with experienced medical experts during anaesthesia-related treatments. They make preparations for surgical operations. Due to the complexity of their job, they are the the highest-paid nursing professionals in South Africa. They earn an average annual salary of R1,800,000.

Cardiac nurse practitioner

These professionals examine episodic and chronic patients with underlying heart-related complications, including heart attack and failure. They also offer them treatment. Cardiac NPs are some of the highest-paying nursing jobs in South Africa, with an average annual salary of R1,140,000.

Orthopaedic nurse practitioner

The professionals work closely with physicians to look after patients suffering from musculoskeletal illnesses or injuries. They help patients recover from surgery gain mobility and rehabilitate those healing from injuries. Orthopaedic experts are paid an average annual salary of R1,130,000.

Neonatal nurse practitioner

Qualified professionals care for newborn babies, including providing oxygen to premature babies, medication, and performing different NICU operations. Neonatal care experts are always in high demand across South Africa and take home an average annual salary of R1,250,000.

Oncology nurse practitioner

Oncology NPs are Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs) who provide care to patients diagnosed with cancer. The professionals also work closely with physicians to develop effective treatment plans as well as support and provide information to patients and those affected. An oncology NP earns an average annual salary of R1,113,000.

General nurse practitioner

General NPs are Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs) whose duties are similar to those of family physicians. They can examine patients independently and diagnose diseases and prescribe medications. They can also work in other healthcare practices, including women's health, adult practices and paediatrics. General NPs earn an average annual salary of R1,112,000.

Family nurse practitioner

A caregiver assuring a patient. Photo: LaylaBird

Source: Getty Images

A family NP is an APRN who offers speciality care to patients of all ages. They work closely with physicians in family practice or clinical settings. The professionals earn about R1,110,000 per year in South Africa.

Clinical nurse specialist (CNS)

CNS, also called intensive care unit (ICU) nurse, is an APRN with hands-on expertise and advanced knowledge. They usually examine, diagnose, and treat patients, and most of them have bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degrees in nursing. Acting quickly and making sound decisions under pressure are essential skills for a CNS. They are paid an average annual salary of R1,108,000 in South Africa.

Psychiatric nurse practitioner

A psychiatric NP is an APRN who provides care to patients with psychiatric and mental health issues. They counsel patients by offering emotional, psychological, and sometimes spiritual assistance. PNPs work in mental health facilities, correctional, and rehabilitation centres. The professionals get paid an average annual salary of R1,107,000.

Pediatric nurse practitioner

Pediatric NPs provide care to pediatric patients. They examine, diagnose and prescribe medication for children. They also help monitor kids' development and progress. Pediatric NPs earn an average annual salary of R1,105,000 in South Africa.

Nurse midwife

CNMs provide primary and maternal care. Photo: Petri Oeschger

Source: Getty Images

A certified nurse midwife (CNM) is a registered nurse and a midwife with both nursing and midwifery training. They provide primary and maternal care to women during prenatal visits and birth operations. CNMs in South Africa take home about R1,102,000 per year.

Pain management nurse

PMNs provide special care to patients with chronic pain. They assess patient care needs, implement a treatment plan, provide medical education, and evaluate progress. They work in various medical settings, including oncology, sports medicine, palliative care, and hospice programs. PMNs earn an average annual salary of R1,094,000.

Nurse researcher

These professionals study various aspects of healthcare, including illnesses, pharmaceuticals, and treatment plans. They conduct scientific research to find new methods for improving healthcare services. Nurse researchers in Mzansi earn about R1,092,000 per year.

Nurse administrator

These caregivers are part of the management team in healthcare organizations, and their work includes coordination, policy development, and human resources management. They have ranks ranging from shift supervisors to chief nursing officers. In Mzansi, nurse administrators earn about R1,090,000 per annum.

Gerontological nurse practitioner (GNP)

Gerontological NPs care for the elderly. Photo: @geralt on pixabay.com

Source: UGC

GNPs work with physicians and social workers to provide primary care to the elderly. They implement treatment plans and educate patients and their loved ones.

Which type of nursing is best?

A suitable type of nursing depends on one's personality, passion, and experience. If you like working with children, you should consider the pediatric department, and if you prefer caring for the elderly, the gerontological field will suit you.

What is the highest-paid type of nurse?

Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists are the highest-paid nurses in South Africa, with an average annual salary of R1,800,000. Their work is more complex than the other type of caregivers.

What are the 4 fields of nursing?

The four fields of caregiving are;

Adult: This is a generalized field with a wide range of roles, including general practice, accident and emergency, oncology, and others.

This is a generalized field with a wide range of roles, including general practice, accident and emergency, oncology, and others. Child: Involves nursing sick children and young people and providing care and support to the family.

Involves nursing sick children and young people and providing care and support to the family. Mental health: Involves assessing the mental health needs of patients, families, and communities.

Involves assessing the mental health needs of patients, families, and communities. Learning disability: Involves improving quality of life by providing specialist care, support, and treatment to individuals with learning disabilities and their families.

The different types of nursing in South Africa offer excellent job opportunities. They also ensure the nation is physically and mentally healthy, which leads to positive economic growth.

