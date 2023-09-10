Nurse's salary in South Africa: Different types of nurses and their salaries

Nurses in South Africa play a crucial role in the country's healthcare system. They provide patients with essential medical care, support, and education. Get to know the nurse salary in South Africa and their different types.

Nurse anaesthetists are the highest-paid nurses in South Africa. Photo: @SANC (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The South African Nursing Council (SANC) regulates the nursing profession in South Africa. There are many factors determining their pay. What is a nurse's salary in South Africa?

Types of nurses and salaries in South Africa

Factors affecting their salary include the nurse's level of education, experience, location, and the type of healthcare facility or institution they work for. Here are the different types of nurses in South Africa and their salaries:

1. Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CNRA) – R813,208 (Average)

Nurse anaesthetists are advanced practice nurses with specialized training in administering anaesthesia for surgical and medical procedures. They work closely with anaesthesia teams and provide anaesthesia care. They are the highest-paid nurses in South Africa.

As a qualified caregiver, you can work in various medical settings, including hospitals, NGOs, rehab centres, and clinics. Photo: @SANC (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

2. Neonatal nurses – R312,336

Neonatal nurses work in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) and other neonatal care settings. Their responsibilities include assessing and monitoring the health of premature or ill newborns, administering medications, and providing emotional support to families.

3. Cardiac nurses – R372,316

These professionals focus on caring for patients with heart conditions and cardiovascular diseases. They work in various settings, including hospitals, cardiac care units (CCUs), and cardiac rehabilitation programs.

4. Orthopaedic nurses – R248,280

Orthopaedic nurses care for patients with musculoskeletal conditions, injuries, and disorders. They help individuals manage and recover from orthopaedic issues.

5. Oncology Nurses – R371,378

Oncology nurses specialize in the care of cancer patients. They assist with chemotherapy, radiation therapy, symptom management, and emotional support for cancer patients and their families.

6. General nurses – R316 000

They provide comprehensive healthcare to patients across various settings and specialities. These nurses are trained to care for patients of all ages and with different medical conditions.

Nurses are professionals who play a fundamental role in the healthcare system worldwide. Photo: @SANC (modified by author)

Source: UGC

7. Family nurses – R332,067

Family nurses often work in primary care settings, such as family practice clinics, providing general healthcare services to individuals and families. They may conduct routine check-ups, perform health assessments, manage chronic conditions, and offer preventive care.

8. Clinical nurse specialist (CNS) – 665,841

Clinical nurse specialists have advanced knowledge and skills in critical care, paediatrics, oncology, or mental health. CNSs play a crucial role in clinical practice, education, and research.

9. Psychiatric nurses – R531,704

Psychiatric nurses specialize in the care of individuals with mental health disorders. They provide support, counselling, and treatment for patients dealing with mental and emotional challenges.

10. Pediatric nurses – R 357,913

Pediatric nurses specialize in the care of children and adolescents. They have expertise in managing the healthcare needs of younger patients, including immunizations, growth and development assessments, and family support.

11. Midwives – R402,000

Midwives are specialized nurses trained to care for women during pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum. They are responsible for monitoring the health of both the mother and the baby during pregnancy and childbirth.

In South Africa, the nursing profession has various ranks or levels, each with its scope of practice and responsibilities. Photo: @SANC (modified by author)

Source: UGC

12. Pain management nurses – R450,000

Pain management nurses are skilled at assessing and evaluating patients' pain levels, characteristics, and the impact of pain on their overall well-being. They often work in palliative care units, hospice programs, and oncology units.

13. Research nurse – R261,082

Nurse researchers conduct nursing research to advance the profession's knowledge and improve patient care outcomes. They often work in academic or research institutions.

14. Nurse administrators – R378,810

These registered nurses (RNs) have taken on managerial or administrative roles within healthcare organizations. They create a positive work environment, set goals, and develop strategies to achieve them.

15. Gerontological nurse practitioner (GNP) – R372,000

GNPs are trained to assess, diagnose, and manage various medical and psychosocial issues that commonly affect the elderly population. They are crucial in promoting healthy ageing, managing chronic conditions, and improving older adults' overall quality of life.

16. Nurse educators – R382,117

Nurse educators work in academic or clinical settings to train and educate aspiring nurses. They develop curriculum, facilitate learning, and play a key role in nursing education.

Nursing is one of the most respected and marketable jobs in South Africa. Photo: @SANC (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nursing ranks in South Africa

In South Africa, the nursing profession has various ranks or levels, each with its scope of practice and responsibilities. Here are the typical nursing ranks or categories in South Africa:

1. Enrolled nursing auxiliary (ENA)

This is an entry-level position in nursing. ENAs have completed basic nursing training and are primarily responsible for providing primary care and assistance to patients under the supervision of higher-ranked nurses.

2. Enrolled nurse (EN)

ENs have completed more comprehensive nursing training than ENAs and have a broader scope of practice. They can perform a wider range of nursing tasks, including administering medications and providing general nursing care.

3. Registered nurse (RN)

Registered nurses in South Africa have completed either a diploma or a bachelor's degree in nursing and have passed the licensure examination. They have a higher education and training level than ENs and ENAs.

What type of nurse gets paid the most in South Africa?

In South Africa, the type of nurse that typically earns the highest salary is the nurse anaesthetist. Their role is critical in ensuring patient comfort and safety during surgeries and other medical interventions that require anaesthesia.

GNPs are trained to assess, diagnose, and manage various medical and psychosocial issues that commonly affect the elderly population. Photo: @SANC (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is the salary of a general nurse in South Africa?

These professionals take home an average salary of R25,700 monthly. The highest takes around R39,000, while the lowest earns around R13,400 monthly.

Which nurse has the lowest salary?

In South Africa, the nurse with the lowest salary is typically the enrolled nursing auxiliary (ENA). They provide primary nursing care and assistance to patients but work under the supervision of higher-ranked nurses.

How much is a diploma in nursing salary in South Africa?

A nurse who has taken a two-year diploma gets between R179,172 and R311,361. Nursing salary depends on the level of education, experience, and speciality.

Above is the nurse salary in South Africa and their different types. There are various nursing specialities in South Africa; each nurse has a specific role and scope of practice. They work together to provide comprehensive healthcare services to the population.

READ ALSO: Types of nurses in South Africa in order of ranks in 2022

Briefly.co.za published an article about the types of nurses in South Africa. Nursing is one of the most respected and marketable jobs in South Africa. As a qualified caregiver, you can work in various medical settings, including hospitals, NGOs, rehab centres, and clinics. This article highlights the different types of nurses and their ranks in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News