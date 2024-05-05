Encanto characters' ages explained: from Abuela Alma to Antonio

Disney's Encanto revolves around the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live in the mountains of Colombia. The family, led by Abuela Alma, has magical gifts from a miracle that helps them serve the people in their small town, the Encanto. All family members, except Mirabel, receive magical gifts on their fifth birthday. Here is all about Encanto characters' ages, from Abuela Alma to Antonio.

Disney's Encanto is based on historical and technological clues. Photo: @Disney (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Encanto movie is set in the 1950s and is based on historical and technological clues such as using a 1950s-style camera and the Colombian Civil War. The characters also possess magical abilities, and their ages add some exciting elements to the Disney adventure. So, what are the ages of the characters in Encanto?

Encanto characters' ages explained

Encanto is an animated Disney hit released on Disney+ on November 24, 2021. Thanks to its sweet story about familial love and catchy soundtrack, it quickly became a beloved film for kids and adults.

The exact ages of Encanto characters are more challenging, but the movie musical's director, Jared Bush, has given insight into Encanto's ages. Besides the characters having special gifts, they also possess unique traits as a result of their ages and stages in life.

1. Abuelo Pedro

Abuelo Pedro was Alma's husband and the patriarch of the family. Photo: @Disney (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Abuelo is the patriarch of the magical Madrigal family. He met Abuela Alma at a Day of the Little Candles holiday celebration, and they immediately got married. He was 26 years old when he died.

2. Abuela Alma

Abuela is a character layered with complexity and rich in cultural significance. Photo: @Fanfare (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Abuela has no powers like the other characters, but she is why the Madrigals were blessed with miraculous gifts. Her steadfast determination and unwavering hope led to the magical Encanto, where she raised Bruno, Pepa, and Julieta triplets. She is 75 years old.

Although she was not gifted, Alma values the gifts given to her family members and ensures they are used to protect and benefit their community and honour Abuelo Pedro's sacrifice. Alma is voiced by two women: Olga Merediz, who takes on the singing voice, and Maria Cecilia Botero, who has the speaking role of the family matriarch.

3. Julieta Madrigal

Julieta is Alma Madrigal's first-born daughter. Photo: @DeviantArt (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Julieta is the mother of Luisa, Mirabel, and Isabella. She is gifted with the ability to heal people with the food she cooks. At around 50, she is also the oldest among Alma's triplets.

Julieta may be a grandchild in the Encanto characters, but she is strong and stands up to Abuela when it comes to Mirabel. Despite having healing powers, she cannot heal the pain in Mirabel's heart, making it an enormous burden. Angie Cepeda voices her.

4. Agustin

Agustín is a kind and bubbly man who cares for his family. Photo: @Disney (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Agustin is Julieta's husband and the father of her three children. Although her age is not explicitly stated, she is a little younger than Julieta, putting his age in the mid-to-late 40s. Agustin is not gifted with magical abilities as he is only married to the family.

Agustine has an accident-prone nature, such as constant bee stings, which causes swelling on his face. His condition requires quick attention, which works well with his wife Julieta, who possesses healing powers, making them a perfect match. He is voiced by Wilmer Valderrama.

5. Isabela Madrigal

Isabela can make flowers grow. Photo: @DevinArt (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Isabela is the eldest Madrigal grandchild, and she is 21 years old. She has abilities to grow flowers out of thin air, a power she explores in her song What Else Can I Do? Growing up, she was constantly pressured to be the perfect, beautiful child.

Isabela has spent most of her life ensuring she is everything her family expects her to be, implying that she cannot be herself. Finally, her family embraces what she loves, and she has much passion and joy once she is set free. Diane Guerrero voices her.

6. Luisa

Luisa is a young Colombian woman with a muscular build. Photo: @Disney (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Luisa, Mirabel's older sister, has super-strength powers that make her the village's resident runner. She is seen adjusting houses, lifting bridges and doing chores without sweat. She is 19 years old in Encanto.

Due to her strength, Lisa always works for others, even though everyone expects her to do everything herself. Her standout song, Surface Pressure, is an anthem for perfectionists everywhere. Jessica Darrow voices her.

7. Mirabel

Mirabel is depicted as an imperfect, quirky, emotional, and empathetic girl. Photo: @Disney (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How old is Mirabel in Encanto? Mirabel Madrigal is the youngest daughter of Agustine and Julieta and the only Madrigal without magical powers. Despite her lack of power, Mirabel is very positive and supportive of her family. Her age is 15 years old.

Although she is fine without powers, her family treats her differently, which makes her suffer inside. However, she has the gift of appreciating her family and learns that they are losing their powers. She sets out to find out why and put an end to it. Stephanie Beatriz voices her.

8. Pepa

Pepa is one of Alma's three children and the mom of Dolores, Camilo and Antonio. Photo: @X.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pepa is the middle child of the Madrigal triplets and is considered their most emotional. She has the power to control and manipulate the weather through her emotions, which means she is prone to conjuring rainstorms when anxious. She is 50 years old.

Pepa's power is highly dependent on her emotions, and if she does not control herself, everyone else feels the impact. This has led her to have an unrealistic expectation of being happy always, and she ruins events like parties. Carolina Gaitan voices her.

9. Felix

Felix is the husband of Pepa and the father of Dolores, Camilo, and Antonio. Photo: @Disney (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Felix is Pepa's husband, and like Agustin, he does not possess magical powers since he has married into the Madrigal family. He is the easygoing and often the life of the party, and his nature provides a grounding force for his deeply passionate wife. He is in his early to mid-50s.

Pepa spends most of his time caring for his three kids, Camilo, Dolores, and Antonio, and calming the storms his wife conjures. Mauro Castillo voices him.

10. Dolores

Dolores is the eldest child and only daughter of Pepa and Felix. Photo: @Disney (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dolores is the eldest and only daughter of Pepa and Felix. She has superhuman hearing powers and can hear everything, including a pin drop. She is 21 years old.

Dolores is usually the first to know the town's biggest secrets, juiciest revelations, and compelling drama. She is also quieter and more reserved, and she and Isabella's couple of months of age gap pushed her to live in the shadow of her perfect cousin. Adassa voices her.

11. Camilo

Camilo uses his powers to entertain the children while also poking fun at people. Photo: @Disney (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is Camilo's age? Camilo is Dolores' younger brother, and he is a shape-shifter. He is 15 years old and very dedicated to his family. He uses his powers to help others as much as possible.

Camilo's shape-shifter powers allow him to entertain his family, and he sometimes tricks people to get what he wants, such as extra snacks. He can make himself taller to hand party banners and change into a form people are comfortable relating with. Rhenzy Feliz voices him.

12. Antonio

Antonio is gifted with the power to communicate with animals. Photo: @Heroes (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Antonio is the son of Pepa and Felix and the youngest of the Madrigals. He can talk to animals, which helps him unearth the secrets of his family's magic. He is five years old.

Antonio's gift also helps him connect with people uniquely, and he has a special connection to Mirabel. He relies on Mirabel, his older cousin, for comfort and courage. Ravi Cabot-Conyers voice him.

13. Bruno

Bruno can see the future. Photo: @Disney (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bruno is the son of Abuela and triplets with Pepa and Julieta. He has the power to see the future, but everyone assumes the worst from what he says. He is 50 years old in Encanto.

His power and ability to tell the future made him shunned by his family, even in the village. But as it stands, he is just misunderstood following his pessimistic predictions. John Leguizamo voices him.

Is Luisa or Isabela older?

Isabela is Luisa's older sister. She is 21 years old, and Luisa is 19.

Is Isabella older than Mirabel?

Isabela is six years older than Mirabel. They are both sisters.

Is Encanto OK for a 3-year-old?

Encanto is rated PG (Parental Guidance) for some mild peril and thematic elements. It also contains scenes that could scare or disturb children under five.

Who is 50 years old in Encanto?

Bruno, Pepa, and Julieta are 50 years old. They are Abuela's triplets.

Who is the oldest person in Encanto?

Abuela Alma is the oldest in Encanto aged 75 years. She is considered the matriarch of the huge Madrigal family.

Above is everything you need to know about Encanto characters' ages and their different magical powers. Disney's Encanto centres around the large magical Madrigal family and the movie is set in the 1950s.

