Disney+ South Africa channels and price: Everything you need to know

Movie fans, especially those who love animations, must be familiar with Walt Disney. It is an American media and entertainment company known for blockbuster films such as Black Panther, Frozen, and The Lion King, among others. With almost a century in the entertainment industry, it still stays at the peak of powering major film productions. Disney+ South Africa has also been keeping people entertained across the country.

You can watch movies, series, and originals on Disney+ South Africa. Photo: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The streaming platform distributes films and TV Shows produced under the Walt Disney Company’s Media and Entertainment Distribution division. The streaming outlet recently expanded its service to Africa, South Africa being the only African country accessing the platform. How much will Disney+ cost in South Africa?

Disney plus South Africa

Disney+ is an American subscription streaming service that offers movies and TV series on demand. The subgroup under the Walt Disney Company extended its services to South Africa, officially launching its streaming services on 18th May 2022. This was in its initiative to expand its service to 42 new countries, including six countries in Africa.

What does Disney Plus offer in South Africa?

The subscription platform streams original content from all its channels, including Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Customers can get exclusive TV series and movies with their subscriptions. With Star hub, subscribers will also be treated to general entertainment according to licensing agreements with other subsidiaries such as Hulu.

Disney plus packages South Africa

Disney+ has monthly and annual subscriptions. Photo: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Is Disney plus free in South Africa? No, the streaming platform charges a subscription fee annually or monthly, according to the subscriber’s preference. How much is Disney plus South Africa? Disney plus South Africa price per month costs R119. However, there is an annual plan which costs R1190. Subscribers are free to choose the package that suits them.

Is Disney Plus free with DStv?

The service is only limited to owners of DStv Explora Ultra who have a valid active subscription on the platform. An active DStv subscription paid with an access fee per the company’s requirements is needed to access the online features that come with the DStv Explora Ultra.

Can you download on Disney plus in South Africa?

Can you download movies for offline viewing on Disney plus South Africa? Yes, you can. With an active subscription which costs R119 per month and R1190 per year, you can stream content concurrently using four devices. Moreover, downloads are limitless for up to ten devices. Downloads are accessed by clicking on the downloads icon on a supported device.

With Disney+, you have unlimited access to movies and TV shows. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

Can you download Disney Plus on Xbox South Africa?

The streaming platform recently allowed Xbox users to access its services using their application, available for download on the Xbox Games Store. This feature is available on all old and current generation consoles regardless of the console series. Is Disney Plus on PS4 in South Africa? No. The service is not available on these gaming consoles.

Is Disney the same as Disney Plus?

Most people are familiar with the channel version available with a paid subscription on DStv. However, Disney plus is a streaming platform, home of Star Wars, Pixar, and National Geographic. It has exclusive TV series and movies but is paid differently with the DStv subscription.

Does Disney plus include Hulu?

One can access Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ with one bundle. Subscribers are given the option to exclude ads or include them on Hulu. Hulu offers on-demand movies and TV shows, while ESPN+ offers unlimited sporting events and content, including live games and news highlights.

With the entry of Disney + South Africa in the country’s entertainment market, avid movie and TV show fans have a reason to smile. They can now access original exclusive content from the comfort of their homes or wherever they are with the online streaming platform.

READ ALSO: SABC+ streaming service: here is everything you need to know about it

Briefly.co.za published an article about the SABC+ streaming service, owned by the South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited, established in 1936.

The platform, SABC’S first-ever streaming service, was launched on 17th November 2022. It is one of SABC’s visions of becoming the image of the African continent.

Source: Briefly News