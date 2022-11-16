Woolworths customer service number, address, business hours, FAQs

Woolworths Holdings Limited (WHL), a South African retailer, operates throughout the Southern Hemisphere and maintains a reputation for superior service. So valuable to our daily lives, we detail how you can reach the retailer should you need to contact or complain to them.

The company is a South African international retailer that also owns Australian stores David Jones and Country Road Group. Their core businesses focus on providing retail goods and services to aspirational customers across over 1,400 stores. Woolies SA is based in South Africa and operates across 11 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

Woolworths Holdings Limited customer service

The retailer has an omnichannel presence, with an online offering across its major brands. Affectionately known as Woolies, the retailer aims to offer its customers a strong quality and value proposition.

"To bolster its quality service to shoppers, we plan to open more stores and ramp up our on-demand delivery service," Roy Bagattini, Chief Executive, mentioned after reporting 4.2% food sales growth in the year to June 26 for the company. Since 2020, the retail giant has grown by 3% in store count.

"We are now stepping up our space growth in a very targeted way through new stores and the expansion of existing footprints, which will enable our growth in new categories such as pet and wellness," Bagattini added.

The company will also expand its e-commerce by doubling its on-demand delivery fulfilment stores from its current 48 such locations. WHL has operations in Australia and New Zealand and will progressively invest in capturing new customers by lowering prices, Bagattini said.

Woolworths customer service since the start

The first store opened to the public in Cape Town, South Africa, in 1931. Max Sonnenberg, who founded the company, captivated the public with innovative shop policies that set them apart from its rivals by prioritizing quality service to its customers.

The growing company launched its store card in 1994 and formed Woolworths Financial Services in 2000, i.e., a partnership between the South African retailer and Barclays Bank to provide their customers with targeted financial products and services.

Woolworths credit card contact details

You can pay your credit card in any of the following ways:

Debit order: call 086 150 2020, and they will handle the rest.

Electronic Fund Transfer: EFTs from another ABSA bank account can be paid directly to the Woolies Credit Card account.

Any ABSA bank branch

Any Woolies store

How do I complain to Woolworths?

You can submit any credit and store card query on their website on the company contact us form. To write a complaint and get an answer, Complaintsboard offers an objective complaint and answer service.

How do I speak to someone at Woolworths?

You can file a complaint or enquire about Woolies concerning product shipment, payment, communication, billing, or any service-related issue through the below contact methods, and a staff member will respond promptly.

Customer care contact General enquiries: 0860 022 002 Email: custserv@woolworths.co.za International caller: +27 21 407 7002 Call centre operating hours: Monday–Friday: 8 am—5.30 pm Saturday: 8 am—5 pm Sunday: 9 am—1 pm Public holidays: 9 am—1 pm Online Phone: 0860 100 987 Email: shop@woolworths.co.za International caller: +27 21 407 6137 Call centre operating hours: Monday–Friday: 8 am—7.30 pm Saturday: 8 am—5 pm Sunday: 8 am—1 pm Public holidays: 8 am—5 pm WRewards Phone: 0861 502 050 Email: rewards@woolworths.co.za International caller: +27 21 407 7003 Call centre operating hours: Monday–Friday: 8 am—5.30 pm Saturday: 8:30 am—2 pm Sunday: 9 am—1 pm Public holidays: 9 am—1 pm MySchool enquiries Phone: 0860 100 445 Email: cs@vmp.co.za Call centre operating hours: Monday–Friday: 8 am—5 pm No weekends No public holidays WFS Phone: 021 411 5000 Email: queries@wfs.co.za Complaints: complaints@wfs.co.za International caller: +27 21 411 5000 Call centre operating hours: Monday–Friday: 7.30 am—9 pm Saturday: 7:30 am—9 pm Sunday: 7.30 am—9 pm Public holidays: 7.30 am—9 pm

Does Woolworths have a WhatsApp number?

You can reach Woolworth's customer care on WhatsApp. Customers can contact the retail chain using the above contact details with queries regarding stores, products, services, and online shopping.

For queries concerning new and existing magazine subscriptions, you can WhatsApp "TASTE" to 087 353 1333 and call 087 353 1300. You can contact them for all editorial and technical queries related to the magazine and website.

How do I contact Woolworth's Mobile customer service?

Woolworths Mobile is an online mobile provider with a comprehensive app and account management platform. Below are their methods of contact.

Woolworths mobile Phone: +61 13 0010 1234 Online contact: live chat Operating hours (AEST): Monday-Friday: 9 am—5 pm Saturday: 10 am—4 pm Sunday & public holidays: closed

WHL has a solid market base in the retail industry, offering products and services like clothing, groceries, homeware, and financial services. We provide the Woolworths contact details in this article.

