Award-winning South African rapper Gigi Lamayne poured her heart out in a sweet birthday tribute for her boyfriend Sizwe Alakine, also known as Reason. The star penned a lengthy message alongside several pictures.

Popular Mzansi musicians Sizwe Alakine and Gigi Lamayne have been painting timelines red with their blossoming love since they confirmed they were dating. The stars have been serving couple goals with matching outfits, cute dates, and emotional posts.

Sizwe recently celebrated another trip around the sun and his boo, Gigi Lamayne, did not miss the opportunity to celebrate his special day.

Taking to her Instagram page on 30 June 2025, the businesswoman and reality television star thanked Sizwe for all he does in her life. Gigi said her man was everything she needed in a man and more. Part of her post read:

"Sizwe, I love it when you’re happy! Happy birthday to the one who unconditionally has my back. Thank you for being the best friend, the generational healer, and the best cheerleader! May the devil shake! May God celebrate! May the angels ululate! You mean the world to me! You promised me so much and delivered so much more."

SA reacts to Gigi Lamayne's sweet message

The Mashonisa hitmaker's message left fans in their feels. Many admitted that they love how the South African power couple love each other loudly on social media.

Other fans also wished Sizwe Alakine well on his birthday. Sizwe also responded to the post. He wrote:

@reasonhd_:

"Wow!!! Babe!!! I have no words. I genuinely don’t know what to say except thank you. I love you. And… most importantly… that YOU are my favourite gift this year. I love you."

@ladydu_sa commented:

"I love you guys, happy birthday to the coolest human being. May God continue to bless your union ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@lifecoachzee7 wrote:

"Sizwe, I love you when you are happy, that’s it, Gigi…You are super special…❤️❤️Cake, Cake Cake…"

@amahle_lwandle said:

"Ouu🥹🥰I'm chopping onions, and they're making me cry🥹😂🫢, may God guide and protect both of y'all and keep your love stronger!"

@whitneymatlhare added:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Happy birthday @reasonhd_ don't think anyone can top Gigi's wish. Have a blessed one ntwana🎊🎁🎂🎈🎊"

Sizwe Alakine and Gigi Lamayne joke about marriage

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Reason is madly in love with his rapper girlfriend Gigi Lamayne, and he wants the whole world to know. The After Tears hitmaker previously put his reputation on the line for her when he confronted the hosts of the Piano Pulse podcast over their comments about her.

Reason and Gigi Lamayne served a couple of goals when they wore matching outfits to a wedding they attended over the weekend. It's unclear if the wedding was on Saturday, 12 April, or Sunday, 13 April.

