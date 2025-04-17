Reason and Gigi Lamayne are head over heels in love and aren't shy about showing it to the world

Reason shared photos of them at a wedding together, and captioned an inside joke about a unique lobola payment

Fans were entertained by the video of the lobola joke and filled the comments with love and laughter

Reason and Gigi Lamayne shared a joke about their unique lobola payment.

Source: Instagram

Amapiano musician Sizwe Alakine, famously known as Reason, is madly in love with his rapper girlfriend Gigi Lamayne, and he wants the whole world to know. The After Tears hitmaker previously put his reputation on the line for her when he confronted the hosts of the Piano Pulse podcast over their comments about her.

Reason and Gigi Lamayne joke about lobola

Reason and Gigi Lamayne served a couple of goals when they wore matching outfits to a wedding they attended over the weekend. It's unclear if the wedding was on Saturday, 12 April or Sunday, 13 April.

Reason took to his Instagram account and shared photos of himself and Gigi having a blast at the wedding ceremony. He also shared a video of them having a light-hearted conversation about marriage and dowry. He paired the post with an inside joke. The post was captioned:

“1000s OF CHICKENS!!! 😂”

A video Sizwe Alakine shared as part of the post gave more context to the caption. In the video, Reason and Gigi Lamayne shared a hilarious conversation. Gigi starts by revealing that Reason wants to pay her lobola in chickens, and both burst into fits of laughter.

“Guys, Reason wants to marry me with chickens. Fifty thousand chickens,” she says.

The jokes don’t end there, Reason then shares a snippet of Rick Ross on The Vince Staples Show.

Watch the videos below:

Fans react to Reason's lobola plan

In the comments, netizens were left in stitches. Some pointed out that the idea is unique and would be a worthwhile investment.

Here are some of the comments:

_flyphumi_ reasoned:

“At least there's hope, Gigi 😂😂😂😂it's the thought that counts, you deserve Ankole though ❤️”

boss_babes_ceo gushed:

“Love how you love her so loudly 😍❤️”

tome_gugu replied:

“A chicken farm, my babe🔥🙌 so it's land and chicken😍”

lebogangmagolide said:

“She’s happy for a reason 🔥😁”

_colby.official responded:

“I like this idea, it sounds different 👏😂😂😍”

Sizwe Alakine and Gigi Lamayne perform together

Reason and Gigi Lamayne don't only have fun together. The new celebrity power couple also gets that paper together.

Gigi Lamayne and Sizwe Alakine performed together at the Red Bull BC One Sypher SA on Saturday, 29 March 2025, in Johannesburg.

Reason and Gigi Lamayne shared a unique lobola payment.

Source: Instagram

The couple both posted pictures of themselves performing on stage on their Instagram pages.

The rappers also previously performed at Manifest, a concert held at Big Top Arena, Carnival City, on Saturday, 8 March 2025. They performed their collaboration Bestie at the event.

Gigi Lamayne and Sizwe Alakine spark negative reactions

It's not always that Gigi Lamayne and Sizwe Alakine get the thumbs up from Mzansi. Briefly News reported that a photo of Reason and Gigi Lamayne sparked negative reactions online.

Mzansi had mixed reactions to their photo, with some praising them while others continued to mock them and predicted that their relationship would end in tears.

