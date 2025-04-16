South African celebrity couple Gigi Lamayne and Sizwe Alakine hogged headlines once again on social media

The two rappers went viral after they shared a picture of them dressed in matching traditional outfits attending a wedding

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the trending picture of the couple

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Sizwe Alakine and Gigi Lamayne looked stunning in matching outfits. Image: @reasonhd

Source: Instagram

Love is in the air for the new celebrity power couple, Sizwe Alakine and Gigi Lamayne, as they hogged headlines again on social media.

Recently, the Bleed Mama hitmaker posted several pictures of them wearing cute matching traditional outfits on her Instagram page. Gigi revealed in her caption that they had attended a wedding this past weekend, though it was unclear if it was on a Saturday or Sunday.

"The #besties made a toast at a beautiful #Bestiewedding this past weekend. Only problem is “this one” had to add on Hip hop poses which I struggled to conform to in a dress. 🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠. Sabotage and a half. I’m half your height too sir," she wrote.

The news and gossip page MDNews also reshared a picture of the couple on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The post was captioned: "Sizwe Alakine attends a wedding with the love of his life, Gigi Lamayne."

View the picture here.

Netizens react to the couple's pictures

Shortly after their pictures went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@karabeast24 said:

"This relationship won't last."

@Mapiwan63229832 wrote:

"I suspect Gigi must be having some money and giving it to him, the way he was fighting, its too suspicious."

@Stapura2024 responded:

"I feel like this relationship is not built on love. But we will be there."

@Its_Lifestyle7 complimented them:

"Beautiful couple...You can see the glow on both of them."

@moreki_mo replied:

"He can deny it all he wants, but he knows the truth himself."

Sizwe Alakine and Gigi Lamayne turned heads at a wedding. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

Is Reason dating Gigi Lamayne?

The rumour was ignited after media reports suggested that Reason and Gigi Lamayne were at Kwa Mai Mai enjoying lunch together. It later turned out that they were shooting a TV show.

According to ZiMoja, they had been seeing each other for months before they were spotted at the Johannesburg eatery. A source also said, "They make sense as a couple. They get along, and they both love music."

Taking to social media, Sizwe and Gigi dismissed the rumour and denied ever going to Kwa Mai Mai. Gigi replied to a fan saying, "Not Kwa Mai Mai."

Sizwe, on the other hand, exclaimed and said, "Kwa Mai Mai??? No ways. I think we need another source close to the relationship for this rumour," he replied.

He admitted that they had been to other fancier places and even visited his parent's house,

"Me and Gigi been to Saints, Solo, Signature and even my parents' place for Kota’s… and the source chose Kwa Mai Mai?? I say we pause this rumour till we get spotted in better places," he added.

They were then spotted at a club together days after denying these rumours.

Gigi Lamaye meets Mayor of Atlanta

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gigi Lamayne met up with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. The meeting aimed to discuss creative collaborations between South Africa and Atlanta.

"Let's build bridges. Meeting with the Mayor of Atlanta, 🇺🇸 Andre Dickens, to discuss how to get South Africa 🇿🇦 and the City of Atlanta working creatively."

Source: Briefly News