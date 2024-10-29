Sizwe Alakine and Gigi Lamayne were recently spotted together at a club, sparking renewed dating rumours despite previously denying a romantic relationship

Musa Khawula shared a video of the two musicians, captioning it with allegations that Gigi is Sizwe's new girlfriend

Fans had mixed reactions, with some poking fun at Gigi for allegedly dating a father of four, while others praised her beauty and choice

Sizwe Alakine and Gigi Lamayne were recently spotted hanging out together days after debunking dating allegations. The famous musicians have allegedly been dating for months.

Sizwe Alakine and Gigi Lamayne were recently seen out and about together after dating rumours. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Gigi Lamayne and Sizwe Alakine spotted out and about together

Sizwe Alakine and Gigi Lamayne have been hanging out together a lot lately despite pouring cold water on dating allegations. The stars noted that their relationship was strictly professional after the rumours went viral.

A video of the rappers at a club together was recently shared on the microblogging platform X by the controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. He wrote:

"Sizwe Alakine with his new girlfriend, Gigi Lamayne."

Fans react to Gigi Lamayne and Sizwe Alakine dating rumours

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post, especially after Sizwe Alakine, who also goes by Reason, shared a lengthy post denying the allegations.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"My babe Gigi is a stepmother of 4 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Men will never lose value."

@mamtungwa_ wrote:

"lol, dating a father of 4 plus divorcee is diabolical 🤦🏾‍♀️"

@1Fortune_N commented:

"Last time you said it he denied it moes?😂😂😂im afraid i will have to start believing everything you post.😭😭😭"

@Melusi_Mokone wrote:

"Gigi is really beautiful and I think she deserves someone who will treat her how Rihanna treats ASAP.👀 Lungisa Alakine, hold her ngesandla. Isikhathi so DJ uzosibona when you out with the boys.🤝"

@IamthabangK added:

"Dating a father of 4 plus devorcee is crazy business. Women are fearless bafwethu..✋😭🚮"

Thando Thabethe and Robert Marawa caught getting cozy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South Africa has a new celebrity power couple, and we are here for it. Rumour has it that veteran sportscaster Robert Marawa is dating Thando Thabethe.

Robert Marawa and Thando Thabethe are allegedly dating but are keeping the affair hush-hush for now. According to Sunday World, fans have spotted the two stars on different occasions.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News