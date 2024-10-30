South African DJ Cyan Boujee seemingly mocked Thuli Phongolo on her Instagram stories

Thuli Phongolo shared a video of her at a shooting range, and her skills were advancing

People were led to believe that Cyan's post was directed at Thuli after people said she was in danger

Cyan Boujee just never seizes to leave people rolling on the floor with laughter. Her latest Instagram post was seen as a direct shot at Thuli Phongolo.

Cyan Boujee seemingly threw shade at Thuli Phongolo. Image: @cyan.boujee24, @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Is Cyan Boujee trolling Thuli P?

The socialite and DJ Cyan Boujee took to her Instagram stories and shared a hilarious photo of a bullet stuck in a person's head. This was seen as her making a mockery out of Thuli Phongolo.

Why? Well, Thuli Phongolo posted a video of herself at a shooting range, and she seemed to have this shooting thing on lock.

X user @mizar shared the photo:

Netizens left chuckling at Cyan's post

@yogirlyve responded:

"It took me a while to get this hey?😭😭bc I literally went to check cyan’s ig stories & still didn’t understand."

@MbaliNk09783585

"Ok I saw this but I just passed it I get it now 🤣"

@Ziie___ said:

"She’s so annoying. Oh she’s so messy."

@SesiNono replied:

"She knows where the danger is."

@KSekgetle laughed:

"I saw this IG story but didn't think that far🤣🤣🤣 nooo you guys are too smart and can add 1 1 too quickly."

@guaptatana asked:

"Does she ever take anything serious?"

@MmagoXavier claimed:

"She is so messy!!!"

@mizar stated:

"She knows exactly what she's doing."

@KkRataza cried:

"I'm sorry but it's hard for me to hate her😭"

