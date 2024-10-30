Global site navigation

Cyan Boujee Seemingly Sends a Hilarious Message to Thuli P, Netizens Left Chuckling: "She's Messy"
Celebrities

Cyan Boujee Seemingly Sends a Hilarious Message to Thuli P, Netizens Left Chuckling: "She's Messy"

by  Jessica Gcaba 2 min read
  • South African DJ Cyan Boujee seemingly mocked Thuli Phongolo on her Instagram stories
  • Thuli Phongolo shared a video of her at a shooting range, and her skills were advancing
  • People were led to believe that Cyan's post was directed at Thuli after people said she was in danger

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

Cyan Boujee just never seizes to leave people rolling on the floor with laughter. Her latest Instagram post was seen as a direct shot at Thuli Phongolo.

Cyan Bouje trolls Thuli P.
Cyan Boujee seemingly threw shade at Thuli Phongolo. Image: @cyan.boujee24, @thuliphongolo
Source: Instagram

Is Cyan Boujee trolling Thuli P?

The socialite and DJ Cyan Boujee took to her Instagram stories and shared a hilarious photo of a bullet stuck in a person's head. This was seen as her making a mockery out of Thuli Phongolo.

Why? Well, Thuli Phongolo posted a video of herself at a shooting range, and she seemed to have this shooting thing on lock.

Read also

Thuli Phongolo addresses rumours about DJ Maphorisa, Mzansi unconvinced: "You are so bad at lying"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

X user @mizar shared the photo:

Netizens left chuckling at Cyan's post

People were led to believe that Cyan's post was directed at Thuli after people said she was in danger.

@yogirlyve responded:

"It took me a while to get this hey?😭😭bc I literally went to check cyan’s ig stories & still didn’t understand."

@MbaliNk09783585

"Ok I saw this but I just passed it I get it now 🤣"

@Ziie___ said:

"She’s so annoying. Oh she’s so messy."

@SesiNono replied:

"She knows where the danger is."

@KSekgetle laughed:

"I saw this IG story but didn't think that far🤣🤣🤣 nooo you guys are too smart and can add 1 1 too quickly."

@guaptatana asked:

"Does she ever take anything serious?"

@MmagoXavier claimed:

"She is so messy!!!"

Read also

Viral video shows DJ Maphorisa and Cyan Boujee spending time together, SA stunned: "He has a type"

@mizar stated:

"She knows exactly what she's doing."

@KkRataza cried:

"I'm sorry but it's hard for me to hate her😭"

Cyan Boujee and DJ Maphorisa new couple on the block?

In a previous report from Briefly News, a video of DJ Maphorisa and Cyan Boujee spending time and smoking together has gone viral.

The video, which Musa Khawula shared, shocked South African netizens, who were led to believe that they were a couple. Social media users were stunned, saying DJ Maphorisa has a type as he previously dated Thuli Phongolo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jessica Gcaba avatar

Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: