Cyan Boujee is a South African renowned YouTuber, social media influencer, fashion model and dedicated philanthropist. She became a central figure in media discussions due to conflicts with her partner, Bamzy Riches, on July 13, 2022. But what caused the conflict? Where is Cyan now?

What is Cyan Boujee's real name? Cyan, whose real name is Honour Zuma Zacn, is a beautiful and curvy South African model and social media influencer. Her primary profession revolves around crafting engaging video content for her audience.

Cyan Boujee's profiles and bio

Full name Honour Zuma Zacn Nickname Cyan Boujee Gender Female Date of birth August 25, 2001 Age 22 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Islam Zodiac sign Virgo Height 5 feet 4 inches Weight 64 kg Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Body measurements 35-30-38 Sexuality Straight College South African University Famous as Youtuber, Social media influencer, DJ and Fashion model Social media YouTube, Instagram, Twitter (X), TikTok Net worth $800-900K (approx)

What is Cyan Boujee's age?

Cyan (22 years old) was born on August 25, 2001, in Johannesburg, South Africa. She holds American nationality and is of African ethnicity. Cyan follows the Islamic religion, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Cyan Boujee's education

The celebrated YouTuber attended elementary and high school at a local school in her hometown. She later enrolled at the South African University for her bachelor's degree in mass media.

Cyan Boujee's height

The Tiktoker measures 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 64 kilograms. She has black hair and dark brown eyes. Her other body measurements are 35-30-38 inches.

Who is Cyan Boujee's boyfriend?

Cyan was in a relationship with DJ Marphorisa but later broke up. She later started dating Bamzy Riches, with whom they had a gruesome fight following her past relationship with DJ Maphorisa.

Is Cyan Boujee a DJ?

Cyan is also a disc jockey, fashion model, YouTuber, makeup artist, social media influencer and philanthropist. She started her YouTuber career in 2019 and uploaded her first video in December of the same year. She uploads videos related to fashion, makeup, and her personal life.

She is also on Tiktok, sharing dance and lip-sync videos and boasting a high following. She uses her various social media platforms as a brand influencer for different fashion brands.

On her Instagram account, she promotes the Reaching Out Foundation. She established this charitable organisation to gather donations for the less privileged in her community.

Why is Cyan Boujee trending?

The news of Cyan's fight with her boyfriend, Bamzy Riches, went viral on the night of July 13, 2022. They were fighting over her past relationship with DJ Maphorisa. Bamzy was arrested for assaulting Boujee, but he went ahead and opened a countercharge.

What did Cyan Boujee do?

Cyan underwent a cosmetic surgery called BBL. She confirmed this in September 2022 in an interview with Mac G on the Podcast And Chill. The fashion model unveiled her transformed physique in November 2022 and disclosed that the cosmetic surgery cost her R200,000.

What is Cyan Boujee's net worth?

The social media influencer has a net worth ranging from $800k to $900k. She derived her income from promoting brands across her various social media platforms. She collaborates with leading fashion brands such as Umbrobo Limits, Clere, Fashion Nova, and All Brand Sneakers.

Above is everything we know about Cyan Boujee, the South African YouTuber, fashion model, and TikTok sensation. She is also active as a disc jockey, brand ambassador, and social media influencer. Additionally, she has ventured into DJing and has successfully established herself as a businesswoman through various brand partnerships.

