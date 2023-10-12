Ariel Helwani’s wife, Jaclyn Stein: Details into her personal life

Jaclyn Stein is a businessperson and jewellery designer based in the United States of America. She is widely recognised for being Ariel Helwani’s wife. Her husband is a Canadian-American sports journalist famous for his coverage of mixed martial arts. He is also known for his work at MMA Fighting and has also worked for Fox and ESPN.

Ariel Helwani's wife, Jaclyn Stein, became famous following her romantic relationship with the MMA artist. Ariel and Helwani have been married since 25 October 2008, and they have three children, one daughter and two sons.

Jaclyn Stein’s profile summary

Full name Jaclyn Stein Helwani Gender Female Date of birth 28 March 1982 Age 41 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Montreal, Quebec, Canada Current residence Brooklyn, New York, United States Nationality Canadian-American Ethnicity Jewish Religion Jewish Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Barry Stein Mother Anzie Stein Sibling Joanna Stein Marital status Married Husband Ariel Helwani Children 3 School Herzliah High School University McGill University Profession Businesswoman, jewellery designer, creative director, illustrator

Jaclyn Stein’s biography

The jewellery designer was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. She is a Canadian-American national of Jewish heritage. Her parents are Barry Stein (father) and Anzie Stein (mother). Her mother was an artist, art teacher, sculptor, and painter, and her father was a lawyer.

Jaclyn's father was also a colon cancer survivor and the president of Colorectal Cancer Canada. Jaclyn grew up alongside her sister Joanna.

Educational background

She completed her high school education at Montreal’s Herzliah High School and later enrolled at McGill University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Management in 2004.

What is Jaclyn Stein’s age?

The American-based businessperson is 41 years old as of 2023. When was Jaclyn Stein born? She was born on 28 March 1982. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

Jaclyn is a businessperson and jewellery designer. Jaclyn started her career as a jewellery designer in a company named Anzie Jewellery, which she runs alongside her mother and her sister Joanna. Before that, she learned how to design jewellery at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York and became the CEO of the company.

Jaclyn and her mother and sister also run another jewellery company named JAC + JO, which mainly sells jewellery for women.

Jaclyn Stein is also the illustrator of the book Mirth Meets Earth, a compilation of amusing poems about animals and the environment. The book, which was published in 2018, was co-written by her sister Joanna and her friend David Silverberg.

How did Ariel Helwani and Jaclyn Stein meet?

Ariel Helwani at the Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards 2013 at the Hard Rock Hotel on 11 January 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello

Source: Getty Images

The American sports journalist first met Jaclyn Stein in 1994 when they were just in grade 7. They became friends for some years, and right after school, they began dating. Ariel and Jaclyn eventually exchanged their wedding vows on 25 October 2008 in a private ceremony.

The couple share three children: two sons named Daniel and Walter and a daughter named Claire. On 8 March 2022, the Canadian's whole family received American citizenship. The family currently lives in Brooklyn, New York, United States of America.

Jaclyn Stein’s net worth

The net value of the American-based celebrity wife has not yet been revealed. Despite the lack of information on her net worth, most people believe she has a very impressive net worth attributed to her career as a jewellery designer.

Jaclyn Stein is a Canadian-American businessperson and jewellery designer. She is also the CEO of Anzie Jewellery and is widely known for being Ariel Helwani’s wife. Her husband is a renowned Canadian journalist and MMA artist. She and her husband have been hitched since 2008, and they have three children.

