Drew Starkey is a renowned American on-screen star. He is famously known for starring in The Terminal List, Ozark, Outer Banks and The Resident. In addition, Drew is a social media personality, commanding a huge online following. So, where is Drew Starkey today?

The actor's international recognition came in 2020 after appearing in the highly successful Netflix series Outer Banks. Since then, he has appeared in several more films and TV projects.

Drew Starkey's profile summary and bio

Full name Joseph Andrew Starkey Famous as Drew Starkey Gender Male Date of birth 4 November 1993 Age 30 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Hickory, North Carolina, USA Current residence Los Angeles, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education St. Stephens High School, Western Carolina University Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in kilograms 80 Weight in pounds 180 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Todd Starkey and Jodi Ballard Siblings Logan, Brooke and Makayla Starkey Profession Actor Net worth $3 million Social media Instagram Twitter

How old is Drew Starkey?

Drew Starkey (aged 30 as of 2023) was born on 4 November 1993 in Hickory, North Carolina, USA. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Starkey's parents are Todd and Jodi. Todd is a basketball coach at Kent State University, while Jodi works at Startown Elementary School in North Carolina. He was raised alongside his three siblings, Logan, Brooke and Makayla.

For his education, Drew attended St. Stephens High School. He later proceeded to Western Carolina University, graduating with a double major in English and Theatre Performance in 2016.

Drew Starkey's height

The on-screen star stands 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres) tall. Additionally, he weighs approximately 180 pounds (80 kilograms). Drew has brown hair and a pair of blue eyes.

Is Drew Starkey in a relationship?

Although the Outer Banks star is rumoured to be dating American actress Odessa A’zion, he is single. Starkey prefers keeping details about his love life away from the internet's prying eyes.

Drew Starkey's movies and TV shows

The actor made his career debut in 2014 with the short film, The Radical Notion of Gene Mutation. Some of his other acting credits include:

Lost Soles (2015)

(2015) Bounds (2015)

(2015) Up the Hill (2016)

(2016) Valor (2017)

(2017) Dead Silent (2017)

(2017) The Hate U Give (2018)

(2018) Brockmire (2018)

(2018) Queen Sugar (2019)

(2019) Limbo (2020)

(2020) The Other Zoey (2022)

How much is Drew Starkey's net worth?

The North Carolina native has an estimated net worth of $3 million in 2023. He has an annual salary of about $400,000. Starkey's primary source of income is his acting career.

What is Drew Starkey's favourite book?

The Resident star is a book lover. During an interview, he revealed that his favourite book is East of Eden by John Steinbeck.

Drew Starkey has worked tirelessly to raise his career ranks. He is now a household name in the entertainment industry.

