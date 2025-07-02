A pregnant woman from Polokwane shared a video of herself enjoying cake at her baby shower after only three people attended the celebration she had planned

The expectant mother explained that the low turnout was expected since she had recently relocated from another province where she had lived for over 10 years, to Polokwane

Despite the small attendance, many people who couldn't make it sent gifts, and the woman expressed gratitude for those who supported her during this special time

A young woman shared a video showing the low turnout at her baby shower. Images: @tshedzathelight

A pregnant woman from Polokwane has gone viral after sharing her honest reaction to having only three people attend her baby shower.

Content creator @tshedzathelight posted the video on 30th June, showing herself eating a cupcake at her beautifully decorated celebration with the caption overlay:

"POV: Eating my cake 'cause life did not end when only three people attended my baby shower."

The video was shared with a longer caption explaining her situation:

"And I was high key super grateful for everyone that made through and all those who sent through their gifts🥰🥰, for me this was expected bc I just relocated from one province (lived for 10+ years) to another(now living in for 5 months) The setup was beautiful, The dress, the cake and the ambiance was all so beautiful, I mean some people don't even get showered despite the big circles and big family members they have. A special shout out to @Nadia_kubai, girl did the most."

Despite the small turnout, the pregnant woman made it clear that she wasn't letting the situation dampen her spirits. The venue was decorated with balloons and beautiful arrangements, and she looked stunning in her baby shower outfit with full makeup and styling.

Baby showers are traditionally important celebrations for expectant mothers, serving as both emotional support and practical preparation for welcoming a new baby. These events typically bring together family and close friends to celebrate the upcoming arrival, share advice, and provide gifts that help prepare for the baby's needs.

The woman explained that her recent move from one province to Polokwane, where she had only lived for five months, was the main reason for the low attendance. Having spent over 10 years in her previous location, most of her close friends and family were simply too far away to attend.

However, many people who couldn't make the journey still showed their support by sending gifts, proving that distance didn't mean a lack of care. The celebration went ahead as planned, with the three attendees making sure everything was perfect for the expectant mother.

A woman shared a video that went viral on TikTok. Images: @tshedzathelight

Mzansi reacts with mixed opinions

The video attracted over 50,000 reactions and more than 1,000 comments, with South Africans sharing varied perspectives on the situation.

@lenny_lee offered:

"If anyone knows they have fake friends, invite me, I come with gifts and genuine support🥰"

@jeanette advised:

"That 3 is genuine, and be grateful that you saw who has your back."

@nomusaportia3 suggested:

"The problem is organising celebrations and asking people to pay for it."

@kgomotsothecrafterrsa philosophised:

"It's funny how they'll be able to travel miles away when it's your funeral, but special moments like these, they can't make it. Sending you lots of love and hugs 😘"

@milahmaveboys joked:

"😂😂Problem you invite us to pay for our food and drinks 😂, and tell us which presents you want from which shops🥰"

@hunadi stated:

"People treat you how they treat them."

@nthabisengwaneng shared:

"My best friend didn't attend my wedding 😅"

@nomi_nomhle concluded:

"Three people who love you are far better than 30 people who secretly hate you. Safe delivery ❤️❤️"

