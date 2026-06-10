Leaked Madlanga Commission court papers contain allegations that link the people accused of a high-profile Benoni murder to Major-General Feroz Khan

A witness claimed one of the alleged killers wanted to contact Khan for advice after Emmanuel Mbense's death

Khan is expected to respond to these allegations at the Madlanga Commission on 1 July

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Feroz Khan (left) and the murdered Emmanuel Mbense (right). Images: @TheTruthPanther/X and @AdvoBarryRoux/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - Major-General Feroz Khan is facing explosive allegations after newly released Madlanga Commission court papers linked him to individuals accused of a brutal murder.

The allegations form part of a 750-page affidavit that investigators say was compiled from messages allegedly found on devices seized during Khan's arrest in May 2026.

While the documents contain claims involving leaked police information, political interference and tobacco smuggling, one of the most shocking allegations centres on the killing of Emmanuel Mbense.

Murder victim allegedly tortured before death

Reporting from the Daily News indicates that according to evidence before the Madlanga Commission, Mbense was allegedly tortured and killed before his body was dumped in Duduza Dam in Germiston on 22 April 2022.

The commission heard testimony from the late Marius "Vlam" van der Merwe, who appeared in camera as 'Witness D', who claimed he witnessed events leading to Mbense's death.

Van der Merwe testified that Mbense was suffocated using a plastic bag placed over his head, a method known as "tubing". He further claimed Mbense was repeatedly assaulted and later died from his injuries. He further testified that the body was disposed of under the instruction of former Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy Julius Mkhwanazi.

According to the testimony, Mbense's death certificate recorded blunt force trauma to the head.

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Alleged call to Khan after the killing

One of the allegations highlighted in the commission's court papers is that Wiandre Pretorius, who was allegedly involved in the killing, suggested contacting Khan after Mbense died.

According to Van der Merwe's testimony, Pretorius believed Khan could provide advice on how to dispose of the body.

Commission investigator Tshepo Nyatlo stated in his affidavit that Pretorius appeared confident enough to contact the senior Crime Intelligence officer regarding the murder victim.

The affidavit does not accuse Khan of participating in the murder itself. However, investigators argue that the allegation raises serious questions about his alleged relationship with people linked to criminal activity.

Commission examining Khan's connections

Nyatlo's affidavit states that the commission has heard evidence about an alleged criminal syndicate operating within law enforcement structures.

Investigators claim Pretorius regularly presented himself as a police officer and appeared to have connections with individuals in law enforcement.

Pretorius died in February 2026 after allegedly shooting himself at a petrol station in Brakpan. He had previously survived an assassination attempt outside his home. Pretorius was also employed by alleged tobacco smuggler and Khan's close associate Mohammed “Mo” Sayed.

The commission is now examining whether Khan had relationships with individuals involved in criminal activities and whether he abused his position within Crime Intelligence.

Other allegations against Khan

The court papers also contain allegations that Khan shared confidential police information with businessman Mohammed "Mo" Sayed.

Investigators claim messages show discussions about police raids, intelligence operations and political matters.

The documents further allege that Khan worked with Sayed on efforts involving EFF leader Julius Malema and parliamentary questions aimed at former Inspector-General of Intelligence Isaac Dintwe.

Khan expected to testify

The allegations became public after Khan withdrew two urgent court applications that sought to prevent the commission from using the seized messages as evidence.

He is expected to appear before the Madlanga Commission on 1 July, where he will have an opportunity to respond to the allegations under oath.

Marius van der Merwe (left) and Wiandre Pretorious (right). Images: @AdvoBarryRoux/X

Source: Twitter

Articles on Emmanuel Mbense's death

Briefly News reportedly extensively on Emmanuel Mbense's death, a murder that came under the spotlight during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, set up to investigate criminality and corruption in the SAPS.

Briefly News reported that IPID identified eight suspects linked to the Emmanuel Mbense killing. The four people previously implicated are now dead. Wiandre Pretorius died by suicide after shooting himself. Another implicated individual, Marius van der Merwe, also known as Witness D, was shot dead in December 2025.

reported that IPID identified eight suspects linked to the Emmanuel Mbense killing. The four people previously implicated are now dead. Wiandre Pretorius died by suicide after shooting himself. Another implicated individual, Marius van der Merwe, also known as Witness D, was shot dead in December 2025. The South African Police Service (SAPS) has said that it had begun implementing the directorate’s recommendations in the high-profile Mbense murder case. IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping said that SAPS submitted a written report on 7 April 2026 confirming that disciplinary sanctions had been imposed on two constables.

Ten firearms were seized by police during a raid on one property belonging to a suspect in the murder of Emmanuel Mbense.

Source: Briefly News