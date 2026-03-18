Gauteng police raided a property belonging to a suspect linked to the 2022 murder of Emmanuel Mbense

Etienne van de Walt, whose property was raised, was implicated in the murder by Marius van der Merwe's testimony

South Africans weighed in on the raids on properties, sharing mixed reactions to the news that police were taking action

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Police raided the property of a suspect who was linked to the murder of Emmanuel Mbense. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Ten firearms have been seized by police during a raid on one property belonging to a suspect in the murder of Emmanuel Mbense.

Mbense was killed in 2022 in Brakpan, and his body was later dumped in a dam allegedly under the orders of a suspended Deputy Police Chief of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD).

While no one has been arrested for the murder, Marius van der Merwe implicated several people during his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Van der Walt, who testified as Witness D, was murdered a month later.

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Whose properties were raided?

On Wednesday, 18 March 2026, eNCA’s Pule Letshwiti-Jones reported that police were at the offices of Titan Security in Boksburg. The owner, Etienne van de Walt, was reportedly questioned as well. He was also implicated by van der Merwe.

Letshwiti-Jones also said that an ex-Brakpan South African Police Service (SAPS) reservist's property was searched last week, while Wiandre Pretorius's fiancé's property was searched on 17 March 2026. Pretorious, who was also implicated at the Commission, killed himself on the night of Saturday, 7 February 2026. He was also linked to the murder of Witness D.

Documents and gadgets were reportedly seized.

Van der Walt confirms firearms were seized

In an interview with eNCA, van der Walt confirmed that police were at his property, but stated that they did not raid his offices. He said that they were there to check his firearms, adding that he wasn’t compliant with some issues.

Letshwiti-Jones then shared that ten firearms, including two rifles, five shotguns, and three handguns, were seized. The guns were reportedly registered on the company's electronic system and not manually in the firearms register book.

Etienne van de Walt was interviewed by eNCA after the murder of Marius van der Merwe. Image: @pule_jones

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in on the raid

Social media users weighed in on the raid of the properties, sharing varied reactions to it.

Musa Ndawo said:

“General Mkhwanazi will go down in our history books. For the first time, ordinary South Africans are invited to be part of the journey in fixing our broken system.”

Tshepo Jazmo Ngwenya asked:

“Why is Maumela not in jail?”

Housecafeagency Housecafeagency said:

“Heads are rolling.”

Greg Schaffers added:

“Things really seem to be moving. Let's hope it ends with jail time and asset seizure.”

Lebo Mthabela noted:

“The Madlanga Task Team is at it already. Ayikhale.”

AB Manyike said:

“When it rains, it pours.”

Investigator names Julius Mkhwanazi among Mbense murder suspects

Briefly News reported that suspended Deputy EMPD Chief Mkhwanazi was identified as a suspect in Mbense's murder case.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) investigator Nomsa Masuku presented evidence to the Madlanga Commission Mkhwanazi.

Several metro police and SAPS members are among those recommended for prosecution by the IPID.

Source: Briefly News