A foreign national was arrested during a police operation in the Umbilo area of KwaZulu-Natal for possession of drugs

Officers searched the man's flat and found drugs worth over R600,000, a year after he was arrested for a similar offence

The suspect's history of drug-related arrests raised concerns on social media about the country's justice system

A Nigerian man was arrested with R600,000 in drugs in Umbilo. Image: Igor Vershinsky

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL - The arrest of a foreign national for possession of cocaine valued at over half a million rand has sparked a debate online about the criminal justice system.

The 27-year-old Nigerian man was arrested on 16 March 2026 in Umbilo after he exited his vehicle. He was nabbed by members from the Metro Police Tactical Support Unit, Metro Police Task Team and South African Police Service’s (SAPS) KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Counter Narcotics, who were carrying out an operation.

The operation is part of an ongoing investigation into a major syndicate which is allegedly involved in trafficking, manufacturing, storing and selling of narcotics. Social media users were left with concerns and questions; however, after it was revealed that the same man was arrested in 2025 for another drug bust valued at over R400,000.

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Nigerian national arrested after raid on his home

According to eNCA’s Dasen Thathiah, the man was intercepted as he got out of his vehicle. The suspect was allegedly found with pure cocaine, which was hidden in a sock. The members then searched his flat, where more drugs were found. The value is estimated to be around R600,000.

Money pours into the suspect’s bank account after arrest

Thathiah also shared a photo of the suspect’s account, which showed what his bank balance looked like. Even after his arrest, he was receiving money from other people.

South Africans react to the arrest

Social media users weighed in on the arrest, with many noting that the suspect was arrested just last year.

S'nempahla Dlamini said:

“2025 and not behind bars? It’s so obvious that he bribed his way out.”

Cyril Chocs Pillay noted:

“Arrested last year, but he is on the streets doing his business.”

Wendy Thabile Nxumalo stated:

“In 2025, he was arrested and got bail? Our justice system is letting us down big time.”

Sipho Ngcungama said:

“Let's see what the NPA says about this. Surely they are the ones who released him on bail.”

Auriel Johnson asked:

“Why hasn't he been deported?”

Ashlena Govender added:

“It just proves the point that they go in for the night and are out the next morning. One year later, how much money has he made? How many lives were ruined?”

Xolani Buthelezi stated:

“There is no law in this country. He will be out again very soon.”

Lesley Du Toit agreed:

“Arrested in 2025 for the same thing. It just proves that our SAPS is the problem, not just these Nigerians.”

Other drug busts in South Africa

Briefly News reported that there have been several drug busts in the country.

Source: Briefly News