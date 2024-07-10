The Gauteng SAPS dismantled an R2.3 million drug lab in De Deur, Johannesburg, arresting four suspects, including the property owner, for drug possession, dealing, and manufacturing

The operation, led by the Sedibeng Flying Squad and K9 Unit, seized narcotics equipment and mandrax drugs, underscoring SAPS's commitment to fighting drug crime

Community cooperation was crucial, and suspects will soon face court charges

The Gauteng SAPS dismantled a R2.3 million drug lab in De Deur, Johannesburg. Images: @SAPoliceService.

The Gauteng South African Police Service (SAPS) has dismantled a sophisticated drug laboratory worth R2.3 million and apprehended four suspects.

Acting on actionable intelligence, the Sedibeng Flying Squad and K9 Unit targeted a property in De Deur, Johannesburg, following leads on suspicious activities.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities swiftly moved to secure the area, thoroughly searched the premises and found a fully operational drug manufacturing facility hidden within the property.

Material and equipment worth millions

The discovery included equipment and materials essential for the production of narcotics, with an estimated street value of R2.3 million.

Alongside the seized drug manufacturing apparatus, officers confiscated a quantity of mandrax drugs, highlighting the scale of the illegal operation.

Four suspects, ranging in age from 37 to 56 years old, were promptly arrested at the scene, including the owner of the property implicated in the illicit activities.

All individuals taken into custody will face charges related to drug possession, dealing, and manufacturing under South African law.

The successful operation underscores the SAPS’s unwavering commitment to eradicating drug-related crime from communities nationwide.

Community cooperation and collaboration

Speaking on the operation, SAPS officials emphasized the importance of community cooperation and vigilant reporting in combating such criminal enterprises.

Preparations are underway for the suspects' appearance in court, where they will be formally charged, and the law will pursue justice.

They are expected to appear in court soon.

