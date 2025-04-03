South African radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo used his platform for the better good as he promoted a rising rapper

Dhlomo wants Mzansi to give the up-and-coming rapper named Fabolous From The Vaal a chance, as he believes he is the full package

Sizwe Dhlomo even asked award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest to work with him, and he agreed, saying Fabolous From The Vaal is the next best thing

Sizwe Dhlomo wants Mzansi to give Fabolous From The Vaal a chance.



Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo used his platform and influence to co-sign an up-and-coming rapper from the Vaal named Fabulous. The star with major influence in the music industry said Fabulous is a dope artist who has it all: looks, vibe and everything in between.

Sizwe Dhlomo co-signs up and coming rapper

Radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo took to social media to promote an up-and-coming rapper named Fabolous From The Vaal. He said his music is worth the listen and even tagged Cassper Nyovest on his tweets.

"Yo, Cassper Nyovest, just put me onto some kid named Fabulous From The Vaal. The kid is nice with it! Go check my Instagram story. I tried to look for him here, and I couldn’t find him," he said. "Tag him if you know him," he asked.

Just recently, Sizwe promoted Sweet Guluva, saying he is the next best thing.

Sizwe Dhlomo has promoted an up-and-coming rapper.



Sizwe Dhlomo shares snippet of the rapper's new song

To corroborate his theory, Sizwe Dhlomo then shared an X video of the rapper and a few friends performing their unreleased song. Dhlomo said everything about the rapper works, including his vibe and his looks.

"Here’s a video of that kid I was telling you about. His name is Fabolous From The Vaal. Sorry to pirate your sh!t kid, but you deserve this burn! The vibe, the look, and everything here work!" he exclaimed and then tagged Cassper Nyovest.

Cassper Nyovest co-signs Fabolous

It seems as though Fabulous is about to get his big break as Cassper Nyovest agreed with Sizwe Dhlomo. He took it further by saying he is in talks with the young man to work on new music together.

"The kid is nice! He’s up next! I wish the game would give him the airtime he needs," he said before adding that Vaal has their own unique style.

Responding to a fan, Cassper Nyovest said he has been in talks with the rapper for some time now and that he will be open to making music with him.

"We are already in talks. For a few months now. I’m definitely gonna work with him on some music," Cassper posted. Cass is currently enjoying the success of his song Kusho Bani.

Mzansi gave both Sizwe Dhlomo and Cassper Nyovest their flowers for helping the young man elevate his career by giving him praise online.

One fan said:

Cassper Nyovest's Kusho Bani is making waves

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper Cassper Nyovest's song Kusho Bani has been dominating social media. Even international stars like Serena Williams jumped on the Hosh Karamaima trend.

He recently celebrated reaching a million streams in a week and topping Metro FM’s Top 30 chart.

