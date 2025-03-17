Cassper Nyovest is reclaiming his title as the king of SA hip-hop with his hit song Kusho Bani , which reached number one on Metro FM's top 30

The rapper thanked God and his fans for supporting the track and participating in the Hosh Karamaima challenge

Fans and celebrities celebrated Cassper’s comeback, urging him to keep the momentum going

Cassper Nyovest is re-claiming his title as the king of South African hip hop. The rapper has been making waves with his latest song, Kusho Bani, which has become an anthem on several social media platforms.

Cassper Nyovest's song makes waves

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest is over the moon after his hit song Kusho Bani's massive milestone. The star who recently celebrated the song reaching a million streams, headed to his social media platforms to celebrate Kusho Bani hitting number one on the Metro FM top 30 songs.

Mufasa thanked God for answering his prayer of wanting to release a hit song. This is not the first time that the star opened up about up praying about praying for a hit song. The Amademoni hitmaker previously revealed that he prayed for a fire verse on Skuta Baba.

Cass also thanked his fans for streaming the song on several social media platforms and for joining the Hosh Karamaima challenge. He wrote:

"We officially have the biggest song in the country!!! Big shout out to @metrofmsa !!

"Wow wow wow!!! I prayed for this and I just wanna say, to God be the glory!! Jesus , you are the Gift that keep giving!!! Team Nyovest!! Thank you for all the streams, tweets and requests!!! Music video dropping Tuesday 6pm!!!"

Fans congratulate Cassper Nyovest

South Africans love seeing Cassper Nyovest bouncing back, after being accused of falling off. The rapper did not take the fall off comments lightly as fired shots at fans, sparking a heated debate. Many, including fellow celebrities congratulated Cassper Nyovest on his new song's massive success.

The rapper's fans urged him to keep the momentum because they missed the great music from the star.

Cassper Nyovest teases new music

It looks like Cassper Nyovest is back with a bang. The rapper also revealed that he has new music on the way. The snippet sparked mixed reactions among fans as some said they can't wait for Cassper to drop more music, while others gave negative reviews.

Cassper Nyovest's 'Kusho Bani' is still making waves. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest pays tribute to HHP

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest recently gave the late, legendary Motswako rapper HHP his flowers in an emotional post. The star shared a throwback video of the rapper and thanked him for his contribution to his career.

HHP may be gone, but his memory and legacy live on forever. The star is regarded as one of South Africa's greatest rappers and, inspiring several artists to follow in his footsteps. One such rapper is Cassper Nyovest, who has done well in his career, and has won several top awards.

