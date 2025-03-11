A social media user criticised Cassper Nyovest for not speaking out against Elon Musk and Donald Trump

Mufasa responded and questioned what his voice could do to two of the world's most powerful men

Netizens reacted to his response with mixed reactions, with some accusing him of being a coward

Renowned musician Cassper Nyovest is being dragged online for not speaking out against tech billionaire Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump. This comes as DJ Sbu slammed the South Africa-born tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Cassper Nyovest dragged for not commenting on politics

On Saturday, 8 March, Cassper Nyovest took to his X account and teased that he’s working on his best album since his debut 11 years ago. In the comments, social media user @TshePuna_ZA called out the rapper, who recently hogged headlines for clapping back at trolls, for being silent about Trump and Musk, saying:

“Elon and Trump are attacking SA, and you are silent on that.”

In response, Mufasa said he was nothing compared to Elon Musk and Donald Trump. He questioned what his speaking out would achieve. Cassper asked:

“Dawg what is Refiloe Phoolo gonna do to a WHOLE ELON MUSK AND DONALD TRUMP? I am currently replying to you on a platform that is owned by ELON. Bra yaka emanyana!”

Netizens react as Cassper Nyovest dodges calling out Elon Musk and Trump

In the comments section, several netizens lamented how the rapper’s late nemesis, AKA, would’ve taken action. Some netizens argued that by remaining silent, Cassper was being complicit. His fans applauded him for his stance. Here are some of the comments:

@SamSimmple argued:

“But doesn't silence not also speak? Does inaction not carve its own legacy? The great thinkers have long debated whether the weight of truth is carried by the one who speaks or by the many who listen. Yet, here we are, on a platform owned by a man who left his birthplace yet still shapes its narratives. And there you are, invoking the names of titans as if their size alone justifies their dominion. But if history has taught us anything, it’s that even empires tremble when those deemed insignificant choose to rise. So, bra yaka, the real question is, when does silence become complicity?”

@Credo_II remarked:

“A coward's response.”

@Ro_Henny_ said:

“Yoh, I miss AKA.”

@Shaded_Blac asked:

“AKA where are you when we need you 😭😭😭”

@KMJ1_0 said:

“You not a politician, Cass. You are an artist tell him. Some people can’t differentiate 😂😂😂💀”

Cassper Nyovest announces Fill Up 2025 concert

Meanwhile, Cassper Nyovest recently announced that his Full Up concerts are returning in 2025.

This was in response to comments from podcasters MacG and Sol Phenduka, who referred to him as a washed-up rapper and suggested he should consider ending his music career.

While he did not reveal where the next Fill Up concert will be, Cassper’s last Fill Up concert was in 2022 at Mmabatho. A lot of his fans suggested that he do his next concert in Bloemfontein, and he’s considering it.

His manager, Tlee, has already started preparations for the next Fill Up concert.

Cassper Nyovest celebrates 'Kusho Bani' hitting millions of streams

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest celebrated after his first single of 2025 reached millions of streams.

The song has received negative reviews on social media, which saw Cassper Nyovest get into a war of words online.

