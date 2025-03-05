Rapper Cassper Nyovest has announced that his Full Up concerts are making a return in 2025

The award-winning hip hop artist is bringing his iconic stadium performances back after receiving hate online

This follows podcasters MacG and Sol Phenduka saying he is a washed-up rapper who should hang the mic

Cassper Nyovest will be bringing back his Fill Up 2025 stadium concert. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

All the negativity recently thrown his way has fueled him to excel again. Rapper Cassper Nyovest has announced his Full Up's official return in 2025.

Cassper Nyovest wants to shut haters down

The SAHHA award-winning artist has built a solid career with his highly successful stadium performances called Fill Up. With the amount of hate his new music, particularly Kusho Bani, is getting online, this has seemingly reignited the fire inside him to prove his haters wrong.

Taking to X, Cassper Nyovest said he is restoring order and has already set the plan in motion.

“You know what? Let me just go book a stadium and do FILL UP one more time so we can restore order. These boys are being forward just because I have been quiet for so long!" he exclaimed. Cassper then asked his fans which city he should visit next.

Check out his other X post below:

Cassper started with his iconic Fill Up The Dome in 2015, which sold out to its maximum capacity. The success of his debut concert saw even more Full Up editions in the following years. He then did Fill Up Orlando Stadium in 2016, Fill Up FNB Stadium in 2017, Fill Up Moses Mabhisa Stadum in 2018, and Fill Up Mmabatho in 2022.

His manager Tlee has already started preparations for the next Fill Up, and this excited scores of his fans.

A lot of people went on to suggest Blomefontein, and Cassper seems to be considering it.

Cassper Nyovest said Fill Up 2025 is making its return. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

MacG and Sol gang up on Cassper

Cassper's newfound drive was ignited by MacG and Sol Phenduka's sentiments on their latest podcast episode. "Cassper is washed. It's chai. I kid you not. People will think I'm hating, but now," MacG said.

"There is a saying in football which says, 'You must leave the football before the football leaves you.' Cassper needs to leave the mic before the mic leaves him," he further added.

Sol Phenduka mocked his song Kusho Bani, saying it is a bad song, "I'm not feeling that song."

MacG said that during his last performance, people were vibing to his old songs, and when he performed Hosh Karamaima (Kusho Bani), everybody started leaving.

Cassper calls woman ugly for not liking Kusho Bani

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest trended last week on social media after he trolled a lady over her looks. The YouTuber criticised his new single Kusho Bani, saying it is wack, but the rapper brutally clapped back at her.

The woman, Lisa, also responded to Cassper Nyovest and defended her looks, saying the rapper should not lie and say she is ugly. She received a lot of support online, with people trolling the rapper.

Source: Briefly News