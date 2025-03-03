Amapiano singer Young Stunna was one of the performers at the Vaal University of Technology, and he nailed it

A video of the star went viral, and he rocked a typical inkabi look as he performed his song uShaka

Mzansi gave the young star his flowers, with some providing constructive criticism on how to improve his stage presence

Young Stunna performed his hit song 'uShaka' at Vaal University. Image: @youngstunna_rsa

Young Stunna performs hit song at Vaal University

Amapiano musician Young Stunna went viral recently due to a video of him dancing and performing on stage. The singer performed at the Vaal University of Technology recently.

In a video posted by @MDNnewss on X, Stunna was performing his hit song uShaka with Shaunmusiq and Ftears, and it features DJ Maphorisa and Visca.

Young Stunna has been doing extremely well for himself and has become a household name.

This also stems from his association with music greats like Kabza De Small, who he looks up to and calls a father figure.

Young Stunna gains inspiration from Kabza De Small. Image: @youngstunna_rsa

Young Stunna stuns at Heineken House

Just recently, Young Stunna performed at the Heineken House and shared the stage with American rapper Gunna. Sharing some of the highlights from his performance, he shared the inspiration behind his outfit by Thebe Magugu and his upcoming project, Busisiwe, which means "blessed."

"Thebe is a good friend of mine who made this shirt for me during his first Heirloom project when I told him about my upcoming album and what inspires it. This shirt features an image of my late great-grandmother and her name, BUSISIWE. the color green has a lot of spiritual meanings; the biggest one for me is growth, rebirth and renewal," he shared.

"I’m about to continue a beautiful journey and it’s gonna be a beautiful year for us , my second baby is on the way and it’s inspired by my gran’s teachings and how she raised us to be fearless and confident, to never look like our problems or even be swallowed by our struggles," he said, adding that he draws so much inspiration from her.

Mzansi reacts to Young Stunna's performance

South Africans reacted to the video of Young Stunna doing his thing on stage, saying he is doing great for himself.

@karaboYakoena joked:

"Nice. But I'm still trying to figure out why the Okapi."

@NormaMansoor gushed:

"The artist that kills it everytime. Always delivering. Can I just say Stunna for me personally, get your groove on. That’s you! You are my fave artist on and off the stage. Keep this up."

@Snepto6074 said:

"Great performance. Very active and flexible, Stunna."

@Matlidajessica pleaded:

"He needs to drop something new. We are tired of the old jams now."

@indunaX said:

"This looks like the old Stunna."

@ItisSamhere advised:

"Young Stunna should always look up to the greats to enhance his live performances for the benefit of his audience."

Young Stunna announces an exclusive chain giveaway

In a previous report from Briefly News, Young Stunna announced that he would be giving away a chain worth R100k to a lucky fan on Instagram.

Stunna designed the Mashaya chain in collaboration with the Luminary Jewellery Company and the alcohol brand Jägermeister.

