American rapper Gunna has landed in South Africa, and he was spotted at the OR Tambo International Airport

Gunna is headlining the Heineken® House — Ultimate Music, Art, and Social Scene Explosion

Other Mzansi acts joining the rapper include DBN Gogo, Maglera Doe Boy, Dee Koala and many others

US rapper Gunna lands in South Africa for Saturday's Heineken House event in Johannesburg. Image: Derek White

Source: Getty Images

Award-winning American rapper Gunna is headlining the Heineken® House — Ultimate Music, Art, and Social Scene Explosion. The event will take place in Johannesburg on 25 January 2025.

Gunna touches down in Johannesburg

The rapper arrived in Mzansi and was seen making his way to his hotel room from OR Tambo International Airport.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on X (Twitter) and shared the X photos of the star.

Other Mzansi stars shine alongside Gunna

Also performing at the event are Amapiano stars Young Stunna and DBN Gogo, House music producer Morda, as well as rappers Maglera Doe Boy, Dee Koala, 25K and Akio.

According to TshisaLIVE, Heineken's head of marketing, Marcel Swain, said this is a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle.

“Heineken House is going to be an entertaining experience enjoyed by people from all walks of life. We are ecstatic to partner and welcome Gunna to the line-up to bring Mzansi a once-in-a-lifetime show

US rapper Gunna lands in South Africa for Saturday's Heineken House event in Johannesburg. Image: Presley Ann

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi is excited to see Gunna in action

This is how netizens reacted:

@itsKhutsoR94 mentioned Chris Brown:

"Lmao. After what Chris brown did, they NOW all look so useless."

@nomandlabobo contemplated her outfit:

"I cannot wait. Not sure if I should go for a gangster look or hot?!"

@uNjandini joked:

"We only recognize Chris Brown here. The rest can go & fill Princess Magogo Stadium. We do not care.Si Busy Kakhulu."

@ndux_m observed:

"Every three months, this guy is in SA."

@_Kagistian07 asked:

"Who is selling their tickets??"

@Fanoza2 cried for a ticket:

"I cannot miss this. Can someone please plug me with a ticket."

Anatii hangs out with Gunna in Paris

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African rapper Anatii rubbed shoulders with Gunna while in Paris.

Mzansi gushed over the Electronic Bushman, with some requesting a collaboration between the two stars.

