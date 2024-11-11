Amapinao vocalist Young Stunna held his first ever show last weekend called Kwa Mashaya

The Adiwele hitmaker invited his mother and grandmother on stage with him during his concert

Young Stunna handed them flowers, and his fans lauded him for the beautiful tribute

Mzansi's finest Amapiano artist, Young Stunna, held his very first concert, and his fans came in numbers. While he was performing, he took the time to honour his mother and his grandmother.

Imithandazo hitmaker's first of many shows

South African Amapinao singer Young Stunna brought out all the hottest acts in the music scene right now at the Kwa Mashaya show. The concert was held on 9 November at the Big Top Arena in Carnival City.

During his performance, the hitmaker invited his mother and grandmother on stage, gave them a major shout-out, and handed out flowers.

Leading up to the event, Young Stunna encouraged his fans to come in large numbers to witness his first concert with a live band. On Instagram, he spoke about how hard he prayed for this show to be a success.

"SLEEPLESS NIGHTS , I’VE BEEN PRAYING FOR THIS ALL MY LIFE. 🤞🏽It’s all on God now. Prepare yourself for an energetic performance and life itself live on stage , for the first time ever, Young Stunna and the Band. Let’s celebrate music together & create new memories , this is my first live band shooooow 🥹❤️.

@MDNnewss posted the heartwarming video on X (Twitter) with the caption:

"Young Stunna graciously invites his mother, Nokuthula, and his grandmother to share the stage with him at his show at Kwa Mashaya."

Mzansi reacts to Young Stunna's show

The singer warmed hearts with his kind gesture. This is how people reacted.

@AceGhabadiya shared:

"God bless that young man 🙏"

@Glen_Matom gushed:

"This is beautiful."

@Hozeh5 said:

"That's so sweet of him, appreciating them while they are still alive.👌"

@The_A_Wagon replied:

"That was lovely. This was at his show Kwa Mashaya in Carnival City."

