Young Stunna Invites His Mom and Grandma to the Kwa Mashaya Stage, Video Warms Hearts
- Amapinao vocalist Young Stunna held his first ever show last weekend called Kwa Mashaya
- The Adiwele hitmaker invited his mother and grandmother on stage with him during his concert
- Young Stunna handed them flowers, and his fans lauded him for the beautiful tribute
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Mzansi's finest Amapiano artist, Young Stunna, held his very first concert, and his fans came in numbers. While he was performing, he took the time to honour his mother and his grandmother.
Imithandazo hitmaker's first of many shows
South African Amapinao singer Young Stunna brought out all the hottest acts in the music scene right now at the Kwa Mashaya show. The concert was held on 9 November at the Big Top Arena in Carnival City.
During his performance, the hitmaker invited his mother and grandmother on stage, gave them a major shout-out, and handed out flowers.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Leading up to the event, Young Stunna encouraged his fans to come in large numbers to witness his first concert with a live band. On Instagram, he spoke about how hard he prayed for this show to be a success.
"SLEEPLESS NIGHTS , I’VE BEEN PRAYING FOR THIS ALL MY LIFE. 🤞🏽It’s all on God now. Prepare yourself for an energetic performance and life itself live on stage , for the first time ever, Young Stunna and the Band. Let’s celebrate music together & create new memories , this is my first live band shooooow 🥹❤️.
@MDNnewss posted the heartwarming video on X (Twitter) with the caption:
"Young Stunna graciously invites his mother, Nokuthula, and his grandmother to share the stage with him at his show at Kwa Mashaya."
Mzansi reacts to Young Stunna's show
The singer warmed hearts with his kind gesture. This is how people reacted.
@AceGhabadiya shared:
"God bless that young man 🙏"
@Glen_Matom gushed:
"This is beautiful."
@Hozeh5 said:
"That's so sweet of him, appreciating them while they are still alive.👌"
@The_A_Wagon replied:
"That was lovely. This was at his show Kwa Mashaya in Carnival City."
Young Stunna spoils himself with new grills
In a previous report from Briefly News, Young Stunna showed off his new set of grills in a dope video.
Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula posted the video of the singer flaunting his new gold grills, and netizens did not have nice things to say.
They flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to Young Stunna's new grills.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za