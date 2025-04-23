South Africans have shown strong support for Dr Rebecca Malope after she was wrongly accused of performing at Shepherd Bushiri's church during the Easter Holidays

The video shared by Bushiri, which many thought was recent, was revealed to be from two years ago when Malope performed in Malawi, and she denied ever visiting Bushiri's church

Despite her denial, some fans criticised Malope for her past association with the fugitive Bushiri, raising concerns about the power of association

South Africans have rallied behind gospel legend Dr Rebecca Malope after she made headlines for allegedly performing at Shepherd Bushiri's church during the Easter Holidays.

SA has responded to the drama between Dr Rebecca Malope and Bushiri. Image: WIKUS DE WET/AFP and Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images

SA reacts to wrongful accusations against Rebecca Malope

Bushiri caused a buzz on social media when he shared a video claiming he was in good standing with the acclaimed singer. However, it was recently announced that the video was from two years ago when Malope performed in Malawi, not a recent video as many were made to believed.

Although Dr Malope ignored Bushiri's post, News 24 reported that the singer alleged that she had never been to Bushiri's church. Fans showed support for the gospel star and blasted Bushiri for creating confusion among social media users.

@Markosonke1 said:

"Oksalayo, Rebecca didn’t even know she was in prophecy — she was just trying to hit a high note, not raise the dead!"

@edo7662774 commented:

"I believe Rebecca. But Bushiri's will vehemently deny, even accusing her. This lie says a lot about Bushiri. Continue trusting him at your own peril."

However, some fans accused Dr Rebecca Malope of associating with a fugitive. Many pointed out that Bushiri was already a fugitive two years ago when the video was taken.

@Andiswa12088445 said:

"Whether it’s two years or now, the clip says so much about Mam Rebecca. It’s the power of association. Oksalayo, Bushiri was a fugitive even back then!"

@Ke_Moeletsi wrote:

"Bushiri fled this country 5 years ago, so whether this thing happened this year or 2 years ago, it doesn't change that Mme Rebecca visited a fugitive."

@SpheriFarmers commented:

"The difference is the same; two years ago, he was a fugitive."

@XhosaFact said:

"So does it make it better that 2 years ago Rebecca participated in events to sustain and promote a rape accused and fraud illusionist man of the cloth? No, she should never ever again sing at government events @GovernmentZA. She, like @FloydShivambu, is a security risk to the State."

SA has reacted to Dr Rebecca Malope being wrongfully accused. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

