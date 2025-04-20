Dr Rebecca Malope's fans were shocked this weekend when the legendary gospel singer performed at Bushiri's church

The songstress made headlines when she visited the Malawian church opposite MK Party's Floyd Shivambu this Easter

South Africans took to social media on this weekend to lambast the award-winning gospel singer

VIDEO: Dr Rebecca Malope performs at Pastor Bushiri's church. Image: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Gospel singer Rebecca Malope shook social media on Saturday, 19 April when she visited Shepherd Bushiri's church alongside Floyd Shivambu.

The legendary singer, who previously revealed that she has no plans to retire performed at Bushiri's Saturday Easter service in Malawi.

Entertainment news channel MdnNewss shared a clip of Malope's performance on X on Saturday, 19 April.

Bushiri also shared the video of Malope performing at his church in Malawi on his Instagram account on Saturday, 19 April.

He captioned the video: "Let love lead".

South Africans took to social media to lambast the gospel songstress on social media.

South Africans are puzzled by video

@MzilaKaNgwenya said:

"Floyd had gone to watch Rebecca Malope live in Malawi."

@Seni_WaMboni replied"

"She's another idiot. Some South Africans are seriously embarrassing."

@Nelson_de_3rd wrote:

"This country is full unpatriotic people who will do anything for money. No wonder we have so many problems."

@Queen_Nandi said:

"This is why South African Gospel artists will always* be found lagging behind other nations in terms of anointing* and power in their ministry. They keep chasing clout instead of chasing the Spirit of the living God."

@edo7662774 said:

"For money, nothing else. She must feed her family."

@DavidMnisi72 wrote:

"She can go no problem, but Floyd made a mistake there."

@Limpooi17 said:

"Kindly note that the video is not from this year. Please ensure that accurate and truthful information is shared. Misinformation can be damaging, and it’s important that we all strive to uphold integrity when reporting or commenting on such matters."

Floyd Shivambu visits Shiburi's church in Malawi

The singer Rebecca Malope visited Bushiri's church with UMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) secretary-general Floyd Shivambu.

IOL reports that Shivambu has commended Bushiri for his significant contributions to uplifting communities socially, economically, and spiritually.

The former EFF politician visited Bushiri’s church in Malawi for Easter on Friday, 18 April.

Shivambu shocked South Africans when he took to his social media this weekend to thank the controversial church leader for hosting them and for the kind words.

"The government-scale amount of work you do to economically, educationally, socially, and spiritually uplift our people is unparalleled—both now and historically,” he said.

Dr Rebecca Malope and Floyd Shivambu visit Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's church in Malawi. Image: MK Party

Source: Getty Images

Why Shepherd Bushirir left South Africa

In more news, Briefly News reported in 2023 that Shepherd Bushiri let his Twitter followers know why he will never return to South Africa.

The religious leader was controversial in South Africa, and the murder of a pastor on 06 October 2023 encouraged him to open up about attempts on his life.

Mzansi netizens had a lot to say after Pastor Bushiri's declaration about how dangerous the country is.

