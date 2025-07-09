Chris Brown was spotted exiting a hotel in Paris, France, with six casually dressed female companions

A video of the incident was shared on social media, sparking speculation about Chris Brown's personal life

Several netizens predicted that it would end in tears for Chris Brown, while others spotted something about one of the women in the video

Chris Brown was spotted leaving a hotel in Paris, France, with a group of women. Image: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage, Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

United States singer Chris Brown is all about having a good time, and a viral video taken during his tour in Paris, France, proves this. Chris Brown is trending on social media after a video of him exiting a hotel in Paris, France, with six women and associates, sparking speculation about his personal life.

This comes shortly after an assault lawsuit against Brown was dismissed after the complainant withdrew it, reportedly following a settlement with the Shooter musician. Chris Brown took the Breezy Bowl XX tour to France, where he performed at the París La Défense Arena on Saturday, 5 July 2025.

Chris Brown spotted leaving Paris hotel with six women

After putting on a concert that also featured Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown went out and about in Paris, France. On Tuesday, 8 July 2025, social media user @FearedBuck took to X and shared a video showing Chris Brown, known for his raunchy meet-and-greets, exiting a Paris hotel in the company of six women and his close associates. The video was captioned:

“Chris Brown leaving his hotel in Paris last night 👀”

The women in the video were casually dressed in jeans, t-shirts, joggers and tank tops. In the video, Chris Brown emerged last, and cameramen flocked for pictures.

While the identities of the women are yet to be confirmed, Times of India reports that one of the women in the video was Jada Wallace, who is Brown’s rumoured new girlfriend.

Watch the video below:

What netizens are saying about Chris Brown's viral video

In the comments section, netizens expressed mixed reactions. Several netizens noted that one of the women in the video had a black eye, while others predicted that the women in the video would file lawsuits against him in the future.

Here are some of the comments:

@AkenswaAsamoah asked:

“I don't know why he has to have 7 to 8 women coming out of the hotel with him?”

@adex4me said:

“I hope those girls don’t come later and accuse him of sexual assault!”

@elsdawg questioned:

“What does one even do with 6 women? The absolute most you’ll need is 3.”

@Laycon30BG claimed:

“Chris Brown is damaged beyond repair. So, he definitely needs a lot of women to make himself happy. He can’t love or trust again. I feel bad for that man. Life goes on, Chris, trauma from past relationship seeing your ex happily married and you ain’t lol.”

@avfc_it asked:

“Why last one has a black eye 😭😭😭😭😭😭”

@derrick_muganza said:

“The line between this being an ‘entourage’ and freak-off participants is unfortunately so blurred.

What happened the last time Chris Brown was in Paris?

The last time Chris Brown was in Paris, France, he got into trouble.

Briefly News reported that Chris Brown has been accused of assault and abuse several times.

Chris Brown was arrested in January 2019, after a 24-year-old woman claimed that she had been assaulted in a hotel. Brown was released without charge after being questioned.

