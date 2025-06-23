Chris Brown's raunchy meet-and-greet is back, and his latest picture with a female fan is going viral

The internet went crazy over the woman's steamy picture with Breezy, as well as how much she paid for it

Internet boyfriends are losing their minds at the thought of their partners paying for some one-on-one time with Chris Brown

Chris Brown’s raunchy picture with a fan had the internet going crazy. Images: Prince Williams/WireImage, Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Social media is running mad after seeing another steamy picture from Chris Brown's famous meet-and-greets.

Chris Brown and fan take raunchy photo

Pictures from Chris Brown's tour are now live, and social media got to see not only the singer's performance, but all the behind-the-scenes action as well.

Having banked on fans' hopes to meet and possibly have some cosy moments with him, Breezy introduced his meet-and-greet sessions that allowed supporters some one-on-one time with him, at a fee, of course.

A woman paid $1200 for a cosy picture with Chris Brown. Image: chrisbrownofficial

Priced at $1,200 (R21,688), fans get a chance to pose for pictures and be handsy with the star, and one lady didn't waste the opportunity.

Twitter (X) user FearedBuck shared a snap of the lady sitting on Breeze's lap, looking eye-to-eye, with the Wall to Wall singer's hand around her neck, and their steamy picture sent social media into a tailspin:

Here's what social media said about the woman's picture with Chris Brown

The gents are losing their minds at the thought of their women doing the same:

renebbxo said:

"Imagine seeing your girl in one of these photos."

SuperSaiyanGr wrote:

"And then she goes home to her boyfriend, and she gives him attitude."

milaxmiller posted:

"If you send your girl there, you are done."

fuckwaited added:

"If that was my girl, I would dump her straight away."

The internet bashed the woman who paid thousands for a picture with Chris Brown. Image: chrisbrownofficial

Meanwhile, others slammed the woman for going all out to meet a known abuser after he was arrested for alleged assault.

And although he pleaded not guilty to the charges, as reported by Briefly News, his past domestic violence cases are always top of everybody's mind:

hollyxbirnie said:

"Getting an abuser to pose in a photo with you like this is actually sick in the head."

hevvvvv_ wrote:

"$1200 to get a photo with a man who has multiple domestic violence charges and ask him to choke you."

misandristseoul wasn't impressed:

"Paying money to meet a man who beats women. Y'all need therapy."

iluvtrussell called the woman out:

"Doing all of this with a man who religiously beats women is crazy, like, where is your self-respect?"

Chris Brown kisses a fan during his concert

In more Chris Brown updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to a viral video of the singer kissing a fan during his Breezy Bowl performance.

The internet, like the raging crowd, went crazy, and the ladies said they would do anything for some kissy time with the singer:

XippXapp said:

"She didn’t appreciate him. Put me in there now!"

