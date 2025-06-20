Actress Connie Ferguson is trending online after her workout video flooded X, formerly Twitter, on 20 June 2025

Seasoned actress Connie Ferguson is making headlines due to her viral video, which was shared on X on 20 June.

Actress Connie Ferguson wowed fans with a recent workout set, sparking conversations about her age. Images: connie_ferguson

Thanks to her huge social media following, the video has gained thousands of comments and reactions since MDN News shared the clip.

Connie Ferguson wows fans with new workout video

The celebrity blog shared a clip of Connie Ferguson doing her workout routine, and Mzansi quickly gave approval. MDN News captioned the post:

"At 55, Connie Ferguson continues to put in impressive work at the gym."

Fans were quick to the comment section with their two cents. @Mandykgo shared on X formery Twitter posted:

`"The gym is for wealthy people..why would we go to the gym when we have no food."

@Sbue_Ndlovu shared:

"Not even one of her mafehlefehle kids is inspired.

@PmoneyXL posted:

"It's only 55 bro and still strong, yall be acting like it's 70."

@Claudatiousss commented:

"Connie Ferguson is just an icon from our era."

While many lauded her fit as a fiddle, others quickly dragged her ageless beauty into the picture online.

Despite some netizens doubting her age, the publication noted that she was born on 10 June 1970.

Connie Ferguson recently hosted a star-studded 55th birthday party this month with several A-listers on the guest list.

American actor Malik Yoba, who is also part of the cast of the new season of Kings of Jo’burg, was also spotted in the mix.

Making the headlines

After all she joins a host of South African celebrities who have made headlines with their ageless beauty.

Celebrated actress Thembi Seete has also had her fair share of headlines thanks to her youthful looks.

After all, this is not the first time Connie Ferguson has hogged headlines with her workouts.

Actress Connie Ferguson was spotted at an event looking glamorous. Image: connie_ferguson

She has credited workouts and a strict diet to her picture-perfect body in recent years.

She often shares workout clips to give her fans a front row seat to her routines.

Connie Ferguson’s cosmetic procedure rumours

Despite crediting workouts and her strict diet, some reports have credited cosmetic procedures, although she hasn't confirmed any.

Rumour mill has it that the actress has splurged thousands on her picture-perfect body like those before her.

The rumour mill has it that Connie Ferguson once had a rhinoplasty.

This is a celebrity's most preferred cosmetic procedure, especially in the film industry.

Rhinoplasty is a cosmetic procedure that gives one’s nose a new look.

Connie Ferguson's youthful looks stun SA

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson’s age left South Africans doing a double-take.

Over the years, she has managed to keep her private life under wraps, leaving many to guess about her age.

