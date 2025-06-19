After years of speculation, Lady Zamar finally opened up about her relationship status on the popular podcast Loud Wednesday with Yolanda

Songstress Lady Zamar recently opened up about her love life, which often thrust her into top trends during a podcast interview on Loud Wednesday with Yolanda.

Despite her big wins in the entertainment industry, Lady Zamar's dramatic love life often overshadows her big wins.

Lady Zamar gets candid about her love life

Despite being one of the most followed singers on social media, Lady Zamar has kept her private life under wraps, leaving many to guess even about her love life.

However, the star revealed during her sit-and-tell interview with former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Yolanda that she is in love.

Confirming her relationship with Lady Zamar, said:

“I am currently seeing someone, yes, but you know with me until I am a wife of somebody—on a technicality, I am still single."

However, she revealed that if her boyfriend wants to lock their relationship down, he has to do the right thing. She added:

"If he wants to lock this down, he needs to make sure that he marries me; otherwise, no.”

Thanks to her huge social media following, her interview has gained several online comments and reactions.

After sharing a clip of the now-viral interview, fans quickly flooded popular X user @ThisIsColbert's comment section.

@Bugsy911s commented:

"Whoever is dating this lady should know it’s not worth it."

@dik_tril_GP posted:

"That “someone” better be prepared for the fallout. She might accuse him of SA just like she did to Sjava."

After all, this is not the first time she has opened up about her love life.

Lady Zamar reveals her dating preferences

Last February, during an interview with Zille, Yanda, and Seemah on the popular podcast Spreading Humour, Lady Zamar revealed she was in a relationship.

At the time, she noted that the relationship was a few months old and did not reveal her partner's name, leaving many to guess.

News of her relationship came barely a year after she took to X, formerly Twitter, to share what she expects from her man.

The songstress noted several qualities, including being faithful, loyal and honest.

With these interviews, it seems the Love Is Blind hitmaker is comfortable sharing her love life after her dramatic fallout with Sjava.

Lady Zamar and Sjava: A look at their troubled relationship

Her only known relationship was with Sjava, and it often makes headlines. In 2017, Lady Zamar levelled r*pe allegations against Sjava.

Lady Zamar alleges that the singer sexually assaulted her while they were booked at a hotel in Limpopo.

In 2018, she opened a case against Sjava. However, the Sjava applied to have the matter heard in the High Court.

Two years later, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute Sjava, citing that the “facts or evidence did not support a successful prosecution.”

Since then, she has been a victim of cyberbullying and often gets dragged online when she posts or gets posted.

